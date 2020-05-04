Melissa Rauch has welcomed baby No. 2!

The former "Big Bang Theory" star announced on Instagram Monday that she and her husband, Winston, have welcomed a baby boy named Brooks by posting a photo of a blue baby hat with his name on it.

"I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts,'' she wrote.

Rauch, 39, was also grateful for the health care workers who assisted her during a difficult time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes - the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances,'' she wrote.

"Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement."

The New Jersey native wrote in an essay in Glamour that she had been nervous about having to give birth during the pandemic.

"In the weeks leading up to my due date, I had been so fearful of how this would all go down,'' she wrote. "I’d had good days where I’d felt optimistic—'I can do this!'—and other days of complete 'What kind of fresh hell are we living in?!' panic.

"The anxiety over giving birth without an advocate and support system in tow, compounded with the exposure concerns of walking into a hospital during a pandemic, were a lot to process. So I tried my best to prepare for a scenario I never thought I’d face: filling my hospital bag with disinfecting wipes and practicing labor breathing in a mask like I was training for a dystopian marathon."

Brooks joins their daughter Sadie, 2, to make it a family of four. Rauch shared in 2017 that she had previously suffered a miscarriage before giving birth to Sadie.

She hopes her journey toward having Brooks can help other nervous expectant "pandemamamas" during the pandemic.

"As I've previously shared, I am no stranger to loss on the road to motherhood - so to those dealing with infertility or grieving a loss, please know you are in my heart and I’m sending you so much love,'' she wrote on Instagram.