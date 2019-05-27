Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 27, 2019, 3:22 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

It’s a boy for Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer!

The “Big Bang Theory” star, 44, and his girlfriend, model Alaina Meyer, broke the news over the weekend at a gender reveal party that looked incredibly fun — and messy!

The couple and their guests celebrated with a paint party, goofing around and covering each other with different shades of blue paint.

“To those who voted boy you were right!” Meyer, 22, wrote in her Instagram story.

By the end of the party, blue paint was everywhere, and the parents-to-be were seen grinning from ear-to-ear.

“So happy for these lovebirds! It’s a BOY!” a friend of the couple, Amanda Lunt-Goodwin, posted on Instagram, along with a photo of Meyer and Galecki covered in blue paint.

Galecki and Meyer, who first went public with their relationship in September, announced their baby news earlier this month in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” Galecki wrote. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all.

"We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Meyer also celebrated the baby news on Instagram.

“There couldn’t be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy,” she wrote.

She added a sweet note to Galecki in the comments.

“I am so excited for this journey with you babe,” she wrote. “You’re going to be the best father.”

With “The Big Bang Theory” all wrapped up after 12 seasons, this baby news marks the beginning of an exciting, new chapter for Galecki.

Best wishes to the happy couple as they await the arrival of their little boy!