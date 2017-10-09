share tweet pin email

Queen Bey's little princess bears an uncanny resemblance to her famous mom.

And to show just how uncanny, Beyonce's mother, Tina Lawson, posted a throwback pic of her daughter as a child getting her hair braided. The girl in the undated photo could easily have been mistaken for a slightly older version of Lawson's granddaughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

"Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!!" the 63-year-old Lawson boasted about her eldest daughter and son-in-law Jay-Z's child.

It helps that Blue Ivy often wears her hair in braids.

But that resemblance is on display every time Beyonce dresses herself and her daughter — older sister to 4-month-old twins Rumi and Sir — in matching outfits. For Mother's Day, for example, the pair wore Dolce & Gabbana dresses that cost more than $5,000 each.

Clearly, the twins are following in the stylish footsteps of their big sister, who turned heads in this adorably sophisticated Mischka Aoki frock at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.