Beyoncé shares rare family photos of all 3 kids by the beach

By the sea is where life looks blissful for Beyoncé and her babies. The 39-year-old musical icon took to social media to share some personal moments with her family on the beach in Malibu, California.

In one pic, the "Halo" singer is seen making a duck face with her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. The pair twinned in denim jackets, with Blue wearing a stylish pair of blue-framed spectacles. Beyoncé paired her denim top with a shiny diamond choker.

In another pic, we see that the mother-daughter duo are also sporting simple manicures. While Blue is no stranger to the spotlight, snaps of her on her mom's Instagram are few and far between.

Even rarer are pics of 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, but the proud mom shared some glimpses of them as well. In one pic, we see Rumi in a sun dress, walking in the sand by the water's edge.

Rumi Carter wears a multicolored dress by the beach.

In another, we see Sir approaching the coastline, with Beyoncé making sure her son doesn't go too far into the water.

Beyoncé reaches for her son Sir's hand while they spend time along the coast. @Beyonce / Instagram

Since their birth in June 2017, Beyoncé has tended to keep her twins off social media. Snapshots of them are usually reserved for the family's annual holiday video montage.

At the end of 2020, Beyoncé shared a video montage of her year's highlights and slipped in a few never-before-seen moments showing her and Jay-Z's three children.

"Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!! 2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity," she wrote in a message to her fans.

"This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B."

Twins Rumi and Sir were both featured in an Ivy Park collection in 2020. beyonce / Instagram

In one cute clip in the video, Rumi is seen dancing to the "Savage Remix," a collaboration between her mom and Megan Thee Stallion, while riding a golf cart. Another frame from the video showed outtakes from Rumi and Sir's Ivy Park x Adidas photo shoot with their mom.