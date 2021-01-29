At age 9, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy is already blowing us away.

Not only has she already scored a BET Award and proved she has dance moves like her mom, but it turns out she's an incredible makeup artist, too!

That's according to her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson, who posted a picture of herself post-makeover on Friday.

In the head-and-shoulders shot, Knowles-Lawson has bright red lipstick that's been applied with precision, the perfect amount of highlight in her high cheekbones and stunningly drawn-in eyeliner.

"My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today," she wrote. "She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face ... Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees "

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles at the 67th NBA All-Star Game in February 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

This is just the latest achievement for Blue Ivy, who has twin siblings, Sir and Rumi Carter, both 3. Last June, she became the youngest winner in BET Awards history by picking up a trophy for her collaboration with her mom and artists Wizkid and Saint Jhn on "Brown Skin Girl."

Earlier in January, Grandma Tina posted a video of Blue in dance class, proving that she's well on her way to being able to dominate the stage the way her mother and Aunt Solange have for years.

Last November we learned Blue will narrate the audiobook of Matthew Cherry's "Hair Love," too!

Of course, mom made sure to let everyone know that pretty soon we'll be singing the praises of Sir and Rumi, too. She posted some unseen footage of all three children in a year-in-review video on Instagram.