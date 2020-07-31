Beyoncé dedicates new visual album to son Sir with beautiful message

Beyoncé is putting her faith in the next generation.

The 24-time Grammy winner dedicated her stunning new visual album, "Black Is King," to her son, Sir Carter, 3, in a poignant moment near the end of the album, which premiered Friday on Disney+.

Beneath a video of her sweetly dancing with Sir, the singer-songwriter wrote, "Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter. And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom."

Beyoncé, 38, and husband Jay-Z, 50, welcomed Sir and twin sister Rumi in June 2017. The couple are also parents to 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

In June, Beyoncé and Disney shared a joint press release about "Black Is King," calling it a "celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience." The visual album tells the story of a young African king who undergoes a "transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity" before assuming his rightful place on the throne.

Beyoncé wrote, produced and directed the album, which works as a companion piece to the 2019 album "The Lion King: The Gift," the soundtrack she curated for the 2019 "The Lion King" movie. The singer starred as the lioness Nala in the full-length musical drama.

Sir is hardly the only child in the Carter-Knowles family to make headlines this summer. Big sister Blue Ivy got attention in June when she won the BET Her prize and became the youngest winner in the BET Awards' 20-year history.

Blue Ivy claimed the honor alongside her mom, as well as artists Wizkid and Saint Jhn, for their collaboration on the song "Brown Skin Girl," on "The Lion King: The Gift" soundtrack.

Blue Ivy and her sister, Rumi, appear alongside grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson in a new visual version of "Brown Skin Girl" on "Black Is King."