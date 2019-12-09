Beyoncé says she learned to 'mother herself' after suffering miscarriages

Even Beyoncé gets bothered by negative comments about her on social media.

The Grammy-winning superstar opened up about a variety of topics for a cover story in the January issue of Elle magazine in which she took questions from her fans, talking about everything from what she learned from her miscarriage to what food she could eat for a week straight.

Suffering a miscarriage before she ultimately had her first child, daughter Blue Ivy, 7, played a role in defining what was most important to her as she chased success in her career, whether it was music sales or awards.

"Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else,'' she said. "Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger.

"It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being 'number one' was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The mother of three also reflected on learning to love her body in an industry where people are constantly commenting on her appearance.

"If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,'' she said. "But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life.

"Giving zero f---- is the most liberating place to be. Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills."

Much of that negativity flows on social media. Beyoncé was asked if any of it ever gets to her.

"Yes, I’m human,'' she said. "In moments of vulnerability, I try to remind myself I’m strong and I’m built for this. Thank God most of the noise bounces off of me after all of these years."

What stresses her out most is trying to be a mother to her three children and a wife to husband Jay-Z while also managing her booming career.

"I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life,'' she said. "Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom."

She also revealed some fun tidbits about herself, like what animal she would be (a whale), what food she could eat for a week straight (Oreos) and her go-to makeup look (moisturizer, a little concealer and a bright lip.)

Also, for any fan lucky enough to be at a place where the legend herself gets up and sings karaoke, get ready for the Beyoncé version of "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," and the Eagles' "Hotel California."

"The guitar solo is my jam!!" she said.