Beyoncé may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but to her mom, Tina Knowles, the singer is still her kindhearted little girl.

Knowles took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of her famous daughter in honor of her 37th birthday on Tuesday.

The photo shows a 4-month-old baby Bey in a pink dress. The smiling future superstar already sports a mane of long dark hair and cute earrings.

In the caption, Knowles, 64, got emotional about her firstborn daughter — and her younger daughter, R&B singer Solange, 32.

"It's already your birthday where you are," Knowles wrote directly to Beyoncé. "So Happy Birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever!!! Brilliant too!

"Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategizing, how you can make everything you touch better!" she added before getting nostalgic about how much motherhood changed her life.

Beyoncé, left, poses with her oldest child, Blue Ivy, and her mother, businesswoman Tina Knowles, at the NBA All-Star Game in February. WireImage

"On this day you were 4 months old and I couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all-encompassing love I felt for you, my firstborn," Knowles gushed. "I made a vow to love and cherish you every day. For the rest of my life! Sometimes I can't believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom!"

Knowles went on to call the special days she welcomed her two daughters "the two best days of my life, hands down!!"

"It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body," she tenderly wrote.

The proud mom included several bee emojis in her heartfelt post — she was saluting Queen Bey, after all — and urged Beyoncé to enjoy her big day.

"No one deserves it more!" Knowles wrote, adding, "I love you, Mom."