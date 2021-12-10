The family resemblance was uncanny as Beyoncé’s daughters, Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, posed with their iconic mom in promotional photos for a new fashion collection.

All three ladies matched in head-to-toe houndstooth ensembles and chunky sneakers from Halls of Ivy, which is the latest collaboration between Beyonce’s Ivy Park brand and Adidas.

Beyoncé, 40, shared three photos of her and her daughters on Instagram. In each pic, she holds Rumi on her hip while Blue Ivy stands on a bench behind them, cradling a soccer ball. In one cute photo, Rumi chats on a pink cell phone.

Despite the resemblance, Blue Ivy and Rumi are obviously not actually twins. However, there are twins in the family: Rumi has a twin brother, Sir, who didn't appear in the advertisement.

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z tend to keep their kids out of the limelight, their children have appeared occasionally with their parents in promotional pics and videos for Ivy Park.

In August, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir appeared in a series of playful, cowboy-themed promos to help launch Ivy Park Kids, marking the brand’s expansion into childrenswear.

So cute! beyonce / Instagram

Blue Ivy and Rumi also recently made cameos in a video previewing their mom’s latest Halls of Ivy collection, sporting the same houndstooth pants and cropped tops.

Some other children of celebrities made unexpected cameos in the video, including Reese Witherspoon’s two grown kids, Ava Phillippe, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 18. Natalia Bryant, 18, the daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, also made an appearance.

Blue Ivy has been having a busy year. In March, she won a Grammy for her contributions to her mom’s song, “Brown Skin Girl,” in the best music video category, making her the second-youngest Grammy winner in history.

Related: