See Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy, 9, spontaneously join her mom's photo shoot

Stealing the spotlight from a superstar like Beyoncé is no easy feat, but it’s one that her daughter Blue Ivy pulls off with ease.

The 9-year-old, who's already shown that slick dance moves run in the family, made an impromptu appearance at a photo shoot for her mother’s Ivy Park fashion collection, which Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared on Instagram Wednesday.

“My grandbaby Blue Ivy working it out swinging her hair , looking like a beautiful little super model!” the beaming grandmother captioned the clip.

In the video, Blue makes a peace sign with each hand and spins while wearing brown leather pants, a brown top, a brown fanny pack and a brown mask, along with a pair of white sneakers.

She also posed next to her mother while they both wore multicolored graphic ensembles, with Blue putting the hood of her coat over her head as the camera pans by her.

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter attend the premiere of "The Lion King" in July 2019. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

In a separate post shortly afterward, Knowles-Lawson revealed her granddaughter wasn’t even supposed to participate in the shoot.

“(Blue) inserted herself into this shoot . No she was not supposed to be in it !" Knowles-Lawson wrote in the caption. "She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I ‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!!”

Knowles-Lawson isn't shy when it comes to boasting about her oldest granddaughter. Last month, she shared a photo of herself after Blue gave her a makeover.

“My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today . She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees,” she wrote.

Last year, Blue became the youngest person to win a BET Award at age 8, but she's still just a regular kid who gets embarrassed by her parents.

In a viral video from last September, she tried to cover her mother's face when she told a corny joke.

"Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella? For drizzle,” Beyoncé said, delivering the punchline in the rapper’s voice, horrifying her firstborn.

“Mom, the voice. No!” Blue exclaimed.