Beverley Mitchell on struggling as a mom of 3: 'I feel like I am drowning'

Beverley Mitchell is keeping it real!

The "7th Heaven" star is opening up about the stress of being a mother to three kids during a pandemic and how she feels like she's "drowning" trying to keep up.

"I find myself struggling lately. Comparing myself to everyone else, to everyone so put together, to those out enjoying their lives and traveling while we are still at home, to the clean houses, to the perfect mommies who seem to be killing the game and I have to be honest I feel like I am drowning!" she wrote on Instagram.

Mitchell, 40, shared a makeup-free selfie at home to give fans a real view of what her day-to-day is like raising three kids.

"Having the kids still in zoom school and working from home with just Michael and I, I cannot get ahead! The house is overwhelming, all the meals, the laundry, and don’t get me started on work! I haven’t done our books in months because by the end of the night I am exhausted!" she wrote.

Mitchell and her husband, Michael Cameron, welcomed their third child, daughter Mayzel Josephine, last July after a previous miscarriage. The couple are also parents to daughter Kenzie, 8, and Hutton, 6.

Mitchell said she wanted to share her story to let other moms who feel like they're struggling know that "I am so with you."

"Not looking for sympathy because honestly we are blessed but you can still feel overwhelmed and at times just like a failure," she wrote. "But then you take a breath and remember not everything on ig is real."

She also included a second photo showing what her selfie looked like after running it through a filter.

"I mean man, I would love to look like that but not my reality and that’s ok. If only I had a filter to clean my house," she wrote. "So sending out love to you all. And this is me wrinkles and all and that’s ok."

