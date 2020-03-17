Beverley Mitchell pregnant with 3rd child, more than a year after miscarriage

Beverley Mitchell must be in seventh heaven — because, as the actor and singer announced on Instagram Tuesday, she's pregnant!

Mitchell, best known to audiences for her role as Lucy Camden on "7th Heaven," posted a picture of herself waving a pregnancy stick and wearing a giant grin.

"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!!" she wrote in the caption. "We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! ... The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It is has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky! ... Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn't honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT."

Mitchell, 39, and husband Michael Cameron have two children: daughter Kenzie, 6, and son Hutton, 5.

In 2018 she revealed on her Growing Up Hollywood blog that she'd suffered a miscarriage of twins, and discussed how that had changed her: "This was a shock. Honestly, my first instinct was to say I was fine, and to be honest; I was trying to be. I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself. I had to jump on a plane and go to work being surrounded by babies and kids while I was still miscarrying."

Mitchell played Lucy on "7th Heaven" for 11 seasons, from 1996-2007. She released her debut album in 2007. More recently, she's appeared in TV movies and played herself on the TV series "Hollywood Darlings."

Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell in an episode of "7th Heaven" Aaron Spelling Prods/Courtesy Everett Collection

And now she'll be expanding yet another role she's very familiar with: that of mom. As Mitchell noted in the Growing Up Hollywood post, having another child has been on her wish list for a long time.

"We still have dreams of growing our family but now more than ever, I look at Kenzie, Hutton, and Michael and just feel full," she wrote. "If we are blessed with more children they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED, and THANKFUL."