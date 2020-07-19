Congratulations are in order for Beverley Mitchell and husband Michael Cameron!

The former “7th Heaven” star, 39, shared the exciting news about the birth of her third child on Instagram on Sunday, posting an adorable photo of her newborn daughter.

“Happy to share with the world our sweet little girl, Mayzel Josephine,” she wrote. “@littlemissmayzie has captured our hearts and we couldn’t love her more! ... We are over the moon and soaking up ... the cuddles and showering her with kisses!”

Mitchell's Instagram post also revealed that Mayzel weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches at birth.

Back in March, the actress — who's also mom to son Hutton, 5, and daughter Kenzie, 7 — announced her pregnancy with a photo of her smiling and holding a positive pregnancy test. The happy news came about two years after Mitchell suffered a miscarriage of twins.

"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!!" she wrote in the caption of the March post. "The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky! ... Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn't honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT."

Reflecting on her miscarriage, Mitchell called the incident "a shock" in a 2018 essay on her blog, Growing Up Hollywood.

“Honestly, my first instinct was to say I was fine, and to be honest; I was trying to be," she wrote. "I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself. I had to jump on a plane and go to work being surrounded by babies and kids while I was still miscarrying.”

“It wasn’t until I started sharing our loss that I found out many people I knew shared the same scars,” she continued. “I was now part of a group, the unspoken and hidden group who mourn their losses in the shadows."

The actress added that "suffering in silence" was the hardest part.

"Every time I shared what we were going through I made people uncomfortable, no one ever knows what to say, and to be honest, there is nothing to say," she said. "Most people who are sharing their story, we aren’t looking for anything just the opportunity to share their story. It is with sharing it that the healing begins, the acceptance that it happened, it is when you ignore it or pretend that it never happened that you cause more pain. Dismissing it almost makes it worse."