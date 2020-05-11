Bethenny Frankel shares rare photos of daughter for her 10th birthday

Bethenny Frankel shared rare photos of her daughter, Bryn, in honor of her 10th birthday.

The former "Real Housewives of New York City" star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of birthday pics, kicking things off with an adorable snap of Bryn in a straw hat and smiling sweetly.

The gallery also included a photo of Bryn jumping excitedly next to a small pile of birthday gifts on the floor. The mother-daughter pair, who both wear cozy print pajamas, share a sweet embrace in another shot. A final pic shows Frankel, 49, cuddling with her daughter inside a toy teepee.

"Peanut, I love you so much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you. You are loved," Frankel gushed in her caption.

"I wish for you health and happiness and that you continue to do what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!" the Skinnygirl founder continued.

"PS: @biggysmallz were up all night wrapping presents for you and they love their sissy so much!" Frankel added, referencing the pair's two adorable pooches, Biggy and Smallz.

Frankel, who shares Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, normally doesn't post photos that reveal her daughter's face, but she evidently changed her mind when it came to celebrating Bryn's big day.

And fans were certainly grateful that the mother of one decided to share an update.

"She is a doll. She looks like her mama!" commented one follower on the Instagram post.

"Treasure the journey ahead," wrote another. "Best friends don't come any better than your baby girl."

"She’s beautiful, so happy to finally see her," added a third. "(You're) a great mom."

Happy birthday, Bryn!