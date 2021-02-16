Bethany Hamilton, husband welcome 3rd child: 'Perfect Valentine's Day present'

Bethany Hamilton and Adam Dirks have welcomed their third child — another baby boy.

The pro surfer, 31, and her husband, a Christian youth minister, announced Tuesday that their newborn son, Micah, arrived on Valentine's Day.

"Hey, so big news. Baby came last night on Valentine's Day. His name is Micah. I know you guys are probably really wanting to see Bethany and little baby ... but yeah, they're resting, sleeping," Dirks revealed in a short video he shared on Hamilton's website.

Dirks shared that "everything went really smooth" for his athlete wife, whose life story, which includes a horrific shark attack in 2003, inspired the popular movie "Soul Surfer."

He added that the couple's older sons, Tobias, 5, and Wesley, 2, were both "excited" about their new little brother.

"Mama's happy. She's healthy. We're just so thankful that everything went smooth!" Dirks gushed.

"It’s really just an amazing blessing. It's incredible. The birthing process and just the miracle of life that God has given," he continued. "We're just humbled and we're thankful that we get another opportunity to raise our son in his faith. Hopefully, we can be good examples and love on him."

"We're excited baby is here… the perfect Valentine's Day present!" Dirks wrote in a message on his wife's website.

During the video, Dirks, who tied the knot with Hamilton in 2013, showed fans a healthy feast he was preparing for her that consisted of fresh coconut meat, papayas and blueberries.

The proud dad concluded his clip by sharing again how "excited" he was, calling little Micah's arrival the "perfect Valentine’s present!"

Hamilton announced she was expecting her third child in October in a sweet Instagram video that showed her wearing a bikini that revealed her baby bump.

"Grateful for more family fun to come!!!" she wrote alongside the playful clip, which found her playing in the water with their sons.

Hamilton later thanked fans in the comments for their outpouring of well-wishes. "THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR THE ♥️♥️♥️ We are grateful and the lil one on the way has sure lightened up this year for us!!!!" she wrote.