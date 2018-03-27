Surfer Bethany Hamilton announces birth of 2nd child with beautiful family pic

share tweet pin email

It’s a boy!

Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton announced the birth of her second child on social media Tuesday.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our son Wesley Phillip Dirks into the world! It’s been a beautiful time getting life started with the four of us! We are thankful to God for our two lil guys!!!” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Hamilton, 28, had been documenting her pregnancy on her social media accounts since making the announcement in October. In several photos, she is seen gushing in excitement alongside her 2-year-old son, Tobias, and husband Adam Dirks.

Hamilton lost her left arm in a shark attack in 2003, when she was 13. Within a month of the attack, she made her return to the water, eventually turning pro in 2007.

Hamilton tied the knot with Dirks in 2013 and welcomed son Tobias two years later.

In addition to welcoming her newest bundle of joy, Hamilton is keeping busy with the release of her books “Be Unstoppable: The Art of Never Giving Up” and “Unstoppable Me” on June 5. Her previous books include the autobiography "Soul Surfer," which inspired the 2011 film of the same name.