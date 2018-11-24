Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By TODAY

If Black Friday is the Super Bowl of shopping, Walmart is the Patriots.

Now, they do a great job with Cyber Monday deals too — in order to compete with huge online retailers like Amazon.

This means good news for anyone looking to score big with Cyber Monday tech and TV deals, since competition tends to mean lower prices.

Walmart may have kicked Black Friday deals off this year with an in-store cookie party. But, with free two-day shipping on many items online, maybe you should buy a pack of cookies on the internet with Cyber Monday deals and skip the lines instead.

Tick some gifts off your list with deals on everything ranging from Samsung TVs to hoverboards.

When we release our Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below.

Black Friday Walmart TV deals have caused in-store brawls over the years. Luckily, you can skip out on the madness by shopping Cyber Monday deals from the comfort of your own couch, with the click of a button. From Samsung to Vizio, these online Walmart TV deals do not disappoint.

1. Vizio 55-inch Class 4k Smart LED Home Theater Display, $850 (Normally $1,150), Walmart

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

2. Samsung 50-inch Class 4K Ulta HD Smart LED TV, $418 (Normally $548), Walmart

4. Vizio 43" Class Smart LED TV, $238 (normally $278), Walmart

This is a Walmart best-seller.

Walmart is one of the few retailers that carry Google Home products, which means if you're looking to make Google your personal assistant, look into these Cyber Monday tech deals. We also can't forget the Roomba vacuum — it makes the perfect gift for people who hate vacuuming (everyone). And, a rechargeable toothbrush one TODAY editor uses and loves. Truly, these tech deals are as diverse as they are steep.

1. Google Home, $79 (Normally $129), Walmart

If you aren't ready to commit, the Google Home Mini is $25 right now (marked down from $50).

2. iRobot Roomba 670: WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum, $194 (Normally $294), Walmart

3. Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush, $20 (Normally $40), Walmart

4. Nest Outdoor Security Camera, $149 (Normally $199), Walmart

5. Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, $49 (normally $60), Walmart

6. HP DeskJet All-in-One Compact Printer, $19 (normally $49), Walmart

7. Apple Airpods, $154 (normally $159), Walmart

This deal isn't huge, but it's the lowest price on Airpods we see right now. You can buy a refurbished pair on eBay for $139.

Shopping for kids' gifts this holiday season? Score deals on the hottest holiday toys and games, ranging from a laser tag set straight out of a tween boy's dreams to a trampoline the whole family can enjoy. And, remember, toys do sell out, so be sure to cross the kids of your gift list sooner, rather than later.

1. Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop(Rubber Basketball Included), $130 (Normally $156), Walmart

2. Bounce Pro 14-foot Trampoline with Enclosure, $179 (Normally $330), Walmart

4. Hoverboard Scooter, $127 (Normally $299), Walmart

5. Disney Princess Carriage Ride-On, $298 (Normally $398), Walmart

Who is ready to get tons of home essentials on super sale for Cyber Monday 2018? We are! From non-stick cookware to a cute, compact Keurig machine, we're eyeing all the best Cyber Monday deals on home and kitchen gear at Walmart.

1. Bestway SleepLux Queen Size Airbed w/ Built-in Electric Pump, $47 (Normally $60), Walmart

2. Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $50 (Normally $60), Walmart

3. The Pioneer Woman Country Garden Nesting Mixing Bowl Set, 10-Piece, Multiple Patterns, $27 (Normally $50), Walmart

5. Ninja Professional Blender, $49 (Normally $89), Walmart

6. Serta Massage Recliner with Dual-Motor Massaging, $179 (Normally $399), Walmart

7. KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $189 (Normally $229), Walmart

Looking for more deals? Check out our Black Friday 2018 guide for everything you need to know, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!