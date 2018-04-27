16 toys that kids of all ages will love this spring and summer

share tweet pin email

It’s finally time to pack away winter coats, open up the windows and get some much-needed Vitamin D (sunshine). Now that winter hibernation is over, every kid is excited to get out and play!

The Toy Insider spent weeks testing out all the latest spring and summer toys for our annual gift guide, and we are so excited! Below are just a few of our favorite toys to help kick off the warm weather.

1. UNTAMED by Fingerlings, $15, WowWee

Ages: 5+

Available: in May

The Fingerlings collectible line gets a ferocious makeover with these interactive dinos that hang on to kids’ fingers and respond to motion, touch, and sound. The collection features a fierce foursome: Blaze, Fury, Razor, and Stealth (each sold separately). These prehistoric companions are perfect for springtime road trips.

2. Imperial Toy Lick-A-Bubble, $7 for a 4-pack (usually $10), Amazon

Amazon

Ages: 5+

Nothing screams summer quite like bubbles. Now, kids can blow bubbles and catch them with their tongues! Lick-A-Bubble lets kids pour in their favorite beverage and create flavored bubbles they can eat. Bon appétit! You can also find these edible bubble packs in Target and Walmart.

3. Dynacraft Hot Wheels 16-Inch Bike, $69, Walmart

Walmart

Ages: 4-8

Race to the finish line with this Hot Wheels-inspired bike featuring a vibrant blue frame, custom Hot Wheels graphics and bright orange, silver and black details. Young riders can use the Hot Wheels Rev Grip to make it sound like a real motorbike. It's also available on Amazon.

4. Dynacraft Barbie 16-Inch Bike, $69, Walmart

Walmart

Ages: 4-8

Little fashionistas can ride in style with this bike featuring bright Barbie graphics and a handlebar basket. Adorable heart-shaped paw prints decorate the removable training wheels, and Barbie’s Plush Puppy is included. So, kids can always ride with a furry friend. A similar version is also available on Amazon.

5. Mattel Power Wheels Jurassic World Dino Racer, $249, Walmart

Walmart

Ages: 3+

Kids can live out their favorite scenes from the Jurassic World films while they cruise around the neighborhood on this ferocious Raptor. The racer features an open mouth full of (pretend) sharp teeth! It'll glide over all kinds of surfaces, including grass and rough terrain.

6. Horizon Group Barbie Color Your Own Water Bottle, $13, Amazon

Amazon

Ages: 6+

Nothing is cooler than staying hydrated in style with a personalized Barbie water bottle. Little ones can color it with whatever colors they want and add a touch of glam with the sparkling gemstones.

7. Horizon Group Creative Roots Paint Your Own Mosaic Stepping Stone, $9, Amazon

Amazon

Ages: 6+

Let any kid add a personal, artistic touch to your garden. This kit lets them mix different colors to create a custom color palette, then design and decorate a ceramic stepping stone. The Stepping Stone is also available at AC Moore, Target and Walmart.

8. Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Butterfly Bungalow, $20, Amazon

Amazon

Ages: 4+

Little learners can witness the transformation of a caterpillar into a beautiful butterfly. The kit encourages kids to get in touch with nature, as they observe the process of metamorphosis from start to finish. Then, they can release their winged beauties into the backyard!

9. Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Day ‘N’ Night Ant Factory, $30, Amazon

Amazon

Ages: 7+

Kids can watch the ants come marching in and witness the tiny critters hard at work in their habitat. The farm gel doubles as food, and the habitat features color-changing LED lights, so kids can watch the ants create tunnels during the day or night.

10. Yulu Sling Stix, $15, Target

Target

Ages: 6+

Sling Stix is a fun new way to play catch. Use the trigger to release and throw the ball to a friend. Then, try to catch the ball using the suction cup.

11. Crayola Sidewalk Paint Marker, $20, Amazon

Amazon

Ages: 4+

Sidewalk chalk is now more fun. The roller head model lets kids effortlessly make bold designs on driveways, sidewalks and all over town. Fear not, when playtime is over, the washable chalk won’t leave any permanent traces on surfaces, skin or clothing. Just wash away kids’ masterpieces with water.

12, Jay@Play Twinkle Play Tents, $72, Amazon

Amazon

Ages: 4+

Kids will spend hours tucked away inside these interactive tents that light up and play music in response to motion and sounds. Each tent is spacious enough for up to two kids. If you can't find them on Amazon, you can also check out Walmart's shelves.

13. Bestway Dream Glimmers Air Mattress, $25 (usually $30), Amazon

Amazon

Ages: 3+

The cozy sleeping surface inflates to provide a secure spot for little ones to take a snooze. Kids can even use the control panel to project stars onto ceilings to create a tranquil environment. This cozy air bed is perfect for sleepovers or camping trips. It's also available at Target.

14. Playmonster Super Spinner, $65, Amazon

Amazon

Ages: 3+

Swing into summer. Parents can hang the swing from an existing swing set, or get creative and fasten it to a tree. The swing is designed with a curved seat, so kids will sink into the center for added safety.

15. Jakks Pacific Morfboard Skate/Scoot Combination, $100, Amazon

Amazon

Ages: 8+

Skate, ride, balance or bounce with this transforming system. With the lock-and-release technology, kids can transform their ride from a scooter to a skateboard in seconds. It's great for older kids who are learning how to skateboard, but need a little help with balancing! It's also available at Target.

16. Kahootz Colorforms, $23, Target

Target

Ages: 3+

Kids mix and match more than 150 Colorforms pieces to create endless settings. Plus, the shapes are reusable so they can imagine new stories over and over again. Walmart is also stocked with Colorforms.