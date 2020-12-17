Podcasts are a great way to keep everyone happy and distracted during loooong months of quarantining.

We asked Maggie McGuire, chief executive officer of Pinna, an audio streaming service for children, for the best kids' podcast recommendations. Here are her top picks, both from her own company and elsewhere:

When a tween boy discovers that he has the ability to move freely between the world of dreams and reality, he quickly finds himself living a nightmare. Evan Rickert has always had vivid dreams but the one he has on the eve of his 12th birthday — in which his parents give him a dog named Luna — feels especially real. So when he wakes up and realizes it was just a dream, disappointment sets in. But not for long. Because, wait ... what’s that barking? Luna’s in his room! So, it wasn’t a dream? With the help of his friends, a reappearing stranger and a mysterious organization called the Dream Academy, Evan must confront his greatest fears to discover what it means to be a Dream Breacher. This cliffhanger, adventure fantasy series is for the entire family!

Sharpen your kids' sleuthing skills by tuning in to this mystery-solving series. Based on the bestselling chapter book series by Ron Roy and Random House Children's Books, this podcast invites listeners to join the Clue Club with Dink, Josh and Ruth Rose as they piece together clues and interview witnesses to solve brand new mysteries all over Green Lawn.

Beware, this podcast will transform you! "The Creeping Hour" is a horror anthology series hosted by the Creeps, three friends who listened to so many scary stories that they turned into monsters themselves. Gather your whole family to shiver with fright as you listen to the terrifying tales of "The Creeping Hour." Listen if you dare. Don’t say I didn’t warn you!

In the quiet Australian country town of Mackaroy, something really strange is happening. The school's principal has disappeared, the whole town's internet keeps crashing every night, and people are being watched. Someone, or something, is keeping tabs on everyone who lives there, and best friends Tang and Mitch are on the case. The 14-year-olds have an online show investigating conspiracies, but what they don't realize is that someone really doesn't want them to find out the truth. This will be their toughest investigation yet. This mystery, suspense podcast is just perfect for the budding detectives and mystery lovers in your life!

This weekly news podcast, hosted by TIME for Kids reporters from around the USA, delivers timely news and information in a kid-friendly way that sparks kid's curiosity about the world. It includes weekly news updates, interviews, quizzes, games and more. A great way to start the week, new episodes roll out every Monday.

Story time just got sweeter with the Julie's Library podcast from American Public Media! Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, read favorite stories straight from their bookshelves. Every story comes to life with sound, music and activities, and authors, kids and other special guests chime in too. It’s a show that will inspire lively conversations and a lifelong love of reading, and it’s one that you can listen to over and over and over again.

This podcast takes the youngest listeners in the house on a new adventure in every episode. Join Alfie and his babysitter, Quentin, on alphabet adventures spanning A to Z. Each day, they journey down a magical sidewalk to fantastic destinations where they explore letter sounds, sing songs, meet new friends and learn the alphabet along the way! This is a great podcast for building early literacy skills for preschoolers.

Slow down and snuggle with these bedtime meditations and stories for preschoolers. This is the perfect podcast for sending the littlest ones in the house off to very sweet dreams.

Every episode takes listeners on a dancing, singing, make-believe adventure with Pinkalicious and Peter. From painting to performing in the park to make-believe before breakfast, this delightful podcast inspires listeners to sing along and create with Pinkalicious.

Coming to you straight from the garage recording studio, podcast host Kyle brings you animal trivia, games and interviews with the most special species of the animal kingdom. Guests on the podcast include superstars like Cheetah, Dolphin and Komodo Dragon. Every episode also features field reporter and friend, Gail on the Go, as she visits animal habitats all over the world. Animal lovers will go wild for this one!

