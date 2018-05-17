26 cool new outdoor toys and games to get kids outside this summer

share tweet pin email

As the weather gets warmer and backyards begin to thaw, most parents can hardly wait to utter three fantastic words: "Go play outside."

It'll be glorious at first. But, it won't be long until kids — who spent the winter cooped up inside, dreaming of sunshine — begin to complain about having nothing to do.

If you're dreading whiny voices saying, "I'm bored, Mom," we've got your back.

From backyard games to beach toys, we've rounded up 26 of the hottest warm weather toys for kids. With everything from scooters to craft sets, kids will beg to stay outside long after the sun starts to set.

1. Rollors Outdoor Game, $38 (usually $50), Amazon

Rollors

Also available for $50 at Wayfair and eBay.

This wooden game can be played on any flat surface — from the backyard to the beach — and family members of all ages can get in on the fun. Players take turns rolling wooden disks toward goal posts and score points based on where the disks land.

2. Stephen Joseph Beach Bag With Sand Toys, $20, eBags

Stephen Joseph

Also available for $20 at Bed, Bath and Beyond, and $23 at Amazon.

Available in a variety of characters from pirate alligators to pink flamingos, these adorable totes come with a set of sand toys and provide plenty of room for additional beach necessities like sunscreen or snacks.

3. Mandala Rock Painting Art Set, $5, Walmart

Horizon Group USA

Also available for $6 at Amazon.

Inspire some warm weather creativity by sending kids outside to paint with this mandala rock painting set. The box includes everything kids need to paint rocks: paint brushes, acrylic and puffy paint and 2 pounds of smooth rocks.

4. RazorX Cruiser Electric Skateboard, $130, Walmart

Razor

Also available for $180 at Razor and Target, and for $161 at Kohl's (usually $180)

This electric skateboard from Razor is a great way for kids to zip around the neighborhood on sunny days. Controlled with a hand-held remote, the board travels up to 10 miles per hour and runs for approximately 40 minutes with each recharge of the lithium-ion battery.

5. Aerobie Pro Flying Ring, $10, Amazon

Amazon

Also available for $10 at Walmart.

An Aerobie Pro flying ring was once used to set a Guinness World Record for the farthest throw. Whether your kids are playing a backyard game of catch or trying to beat the 1,333-foot record themselves, this colorful disc makes a fun outdoor toy.

6. Star Wars Bocce Ball Set, $74, Amazon

Amazon

Not only does this bocce ball set come with beautiful, laser-etched balls featuring "Star Wars" characters, but the game also comes in a carrying case that makes it easy to transport to barbecues or picnics in the park.

7. SwimWays Baby Swim Float With Sun Canopy, $18, Amazon

Walmart

Also available for $18 at Walmart and Home Depot, and for $20 at Target and Buy Buy Baby.

Your smallest family members can get in on the outdoor fun with this SwimWays baby float that comes with a sun canopy to keep baby's skin from catching too many rays.

8. Fin Fun Mermaid Tail With Monofin, $80-$105, Amazon

Amazon

Also available from $80-$105 at Walmart.

Warm weather makes us all want to be mermaids. These mermaid tails with swim fins are perfect additions to summer playtime. And tails and fins come in adult sizes, too, in case Mom wants to get in on the fun.

9. Adventure Pop-Up Camper, $195, Amazon

American Girl

Also available for $195 at American Girl.

We love toys that inspire kids with imaginative play. This pop-up camper from American Girl comes with everything an 18-inch doll needs to go camping — from a miniature flashlight to a stash of food.

10. Coop Scatter Dodgeball, $17, Amazon

Target

Also available for $20 at Target.

A new twist on the classic game of dodgeball, this game set by Coop accommodates up to six players and involves collecting hit players' colored wristbands in order to win.

11. Creative Roots Paint Your Own Unicorn Set, $16, Walmart

Amazon

Also available for $17 at Amazon and $19 at The Paper Store.

Who needs a fairy garden when you can make a unicorn pasture? Send your kids outside to paint their very own resin unicorn, then let them create their own garden space for their colorful friend to rest in.

12. SwimWays Eaten Alive Pool Float, $25, Bed Bath and Beyond

Amazon

Also available for $30 on Amazon and $44 at Home Depot.

Shark attack! With these SwimWays Eaten Alive pool floats — available in shark or crocodile styles — kids can float on their choice of water predator. The float is large enough for parents, too, and has a drink holder for those long afternoons watching kids splash around.

13. RampShot Tossing Game, $60, Amazon

RampShot

Also available for $66 at Wayfair and Staples.

This four-player outdoor game features plastic ramps and racquetball-sized balls that can easily be taken on the beach or in the grass. Players toss balls toward their opponents' ramp, and points are awarded based on whether the balls are caught by the opposing team or make it into the net.

14. "The Little Mermaid" Sebastian Pool Float, $60, ShopDisney

ShopDisney

Ariel fans, rejoice! Kids who have always wanted to be a real-life Little Mermaid can now float around their pool on the back of Sebastian the crab. Pssst — they make a Flounder float, too!

15. Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels, $129, Amazon

Razor

Also available for $129 at Walmart and for $130 at Razor.

What travels 10 miles per hour on the heels of its feet? Your kid when he tries these turbo heel jets from Razor. The rechargeable heel wheels get 30 minutes of continuous use per charge and fit the feet of kids ages 9 to adult — meaning dad can try his luck on the battery-powered wheels as well.

16. Fin Fun Shark Fin, $30, Amazon

Amazon

Also available for $30 at Walmart.

Little brothers who are jealous of sister's mermaid fin can try their luck as a shark with this Fin Fun Shark Fin. The fin is worn like a backpack with a waist strap to hold it in place, and can turn any little one into a pool predator.

17. Glove-A-Bubble, $2, Walmart

Glove-A-Bubble

Also available in a 4-pack for $14 from Amazon, and for $2 at Target.

Elephants, lions and bunnies — oh my! These animal-themed gloves hold bubble solution and make lots of bubbles when kids wave their hands.

18. Playmobil Sand Excavator Building Set, $25, Amazon

Amazon

Also available for $25 at PlayMobil and for $27 at The Hut.

Available in an excavator and a dump truck, these Playmobil sand toys are a cool addition to your backyard sandbox or beach vacation. Removable parts on each of the toys turn into sand toys like shovels and castle molds, making the trucks a multitasking toy.

19. Watermelon Smash Game, $20, Target

Target

This messy game comes with a spinner that tells each player the number of times they should press the water-filled watermelon on their heads. The unlucky player who triggers watermelon to crack open gets soaked! An indoor version of the game — with plastic watermelon seeds — can also be played.

20. Sling Stix Catch Game, $15, Target

Target

Also available for $37 at Walmart.

A sticky take on the game of catch, Sling Stix comes with a super bounce ball and two suction cup sticks. The ball sticks to the suction cup, but is released with a swing of the arm and tossed to the opponent, who then tries to catch it with a stick of their own.

21. Playmobil Aquarium Building Set, $60, Amazon

Amazon

Also available for $65 at Jet.

This aquarium set by Playmobil is perfect for building outside on a warm day. Why? Because the tank can be filled with water once assembled, allowing kids to splash — and get messy — with seals, dolphins and fish as they play.

22. BuddyPhones Wave Headphones, $80, Amazon

BuddyPhones

Also available for $97 at Newegg.

These headphones from BuddyPhones can be wireless or wired, and hold a single battery charge for 10 days. But what really makes them a great outdoor option is they're waterproof, ensuring that whatever warm weather activity your child engages in, they won't get water damaged.

To get 10 percent of any BuddyPhones on Amazon, enter coupon code ONANOFF1 at checkout. Expires July 1, 2018.

23. Grand Trunk Junior Hammock, $45, Amazon

Amazon

Also available for $45 at Moosejaw.

Because relaxing outdoors can be as much fun as playing, this kid-sized Grand Trunk junior hammock is the perfect place for your kid to curl up with a book or hide out with a favorite toy. And, if a family-sized hammock is what you need, Grand Trunk makes those as well.

24. Razor Spark Kick Scooter, $44, Walmart

Razor

Also available for $56 at Amazon.

This cool take on the traditional Razor scooter makes sparks fly when your child steps on the rear flint pad; it also has light-up wheels for nighttime visibility.

25. Metaltek Zing Ball, $11, Amazon

Metaltek Zing

This unique high-bounce ball comes in an assortment of metallic colors, making it a hit with kids of all ages.

26. Springfree Trampoline, $1,745, Amazon

Amazon

Springfree trampolines were invented by a dad who wanted to protect his toddler from spring-related injuries while she played on her trampoline. The trampolines are available in several shapes and sizes, making it simple for parents to find a model that fits their backyard space perfectly.