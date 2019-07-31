At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Parents know that when shopping for the best kids' backpacks for back-to-school, the "P word" is imperative. And by that, we mean pockets. The more, the better, to hold all your kid's papers and pencils and Pokemon cards, oh my.

Another factor to keep in mind: durability. A backpack should be solid and practical, as opposed to flimsy. When toting around books and folders, a lightweight tote bag just won't do. And it should be made of fabric that's as stain-resistant as possible.

Here are some of the best backpacks out right now that deliver on both of practicality and durability.

1. Fenrici Backpack for Kids

"They're durable and have plenty of pockets and a laptop sleeve for keeping organized AND they donate to kids and families impacted by rare childhood diseases," said one mom. Sold!

2. State Color-block Backpack

This fun color-block backpack is sure to get your little one excited for school again. For every bag purchased, State donates a fully-packed backpack to American children and families in need, according to the brand.

3. 7AM Voyage Mini Wings Backpack

Another editor is a fan of these bags, and the wings just make you soar, right?

4. Fjallraven Kanken Classic Pack

"The material is amazing and the color is absolutely gorgeous," wrote one reviewer of their bag.

5. JanSport Big Student Backpack

"We are all JanSport here," said another mom, of this back-to-school staple.

6. Under Armour Hustle 3.0 Backpack

This is a go-to for athletic kiddos.

7. Abshoo Classical Backpack

This spacious backpack has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and also boasts a waterproof exterior for those days when you forget to pack an umbrella (they'll be oh-so-thankful that their homework wasn't ruined).

8. Herschel Settlement Backpack

Large enough to fit a laptop, this is the perfect backpack for your high schooler. Its vintage style is available in 18 different prints and colors.

9. Swissgear Daypack Backpack

"Bought this for my junior high school son. He needed something a little larger this year and it's perfect," one Target reviewer wrote. "Also, I love the durability of the Swiss Gear products! My high school son is on year 3 with his backpack!"

10. The North Face Recon Squash Backpack

This compact bag boasts a reflective trim and two-zip closure for school and outdoor wear.

