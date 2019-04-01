Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 1, 2019

Take one look at the right Pinterest board, and you'll think you need to kill it at the school lunch game — sending kids with creations worthy of social media snaps.

But, that can be a tall and exhausting order for busy parents.

So, all the healthy snacks popping up in grocery stores are game changers. Not only do the prepackaged goods simplify your life, but you can even buy some healthy kids' snacks online, making it even easier to put together the best snack selection ever.

That said, there are tons to choose from and everything looks “healthy,” according to the package. So, you should do a little sleuthing of the nutrition facts label and ingredients list.

“Look at sugar first. Thanks to new nutrition labels, many products will list the amount of 'added sugar' in the product,” said registered dietitian Lindsay Livingston, of The Lean Green Bean. (She’s a mom of three!) If it only lists “total sugar,” then read the ingredient list to see where sugar lands. The closer it is to the top of the list, the more of the sweet stuff it contains, she added. You can also see where the sugar is coming from. For instance, dates are often added as sweeteners, Livingston points out.

Finally, we all know kids can snack all day long. So, along with simple ingredients, the best snacks “include at least a few grams of protein and fiber to give them some staying power,” said Livingston. These can be added to round out your fresh lunch fare. Need ideas? Single-serve containers of hummus or guacamole, plus dippers like mini peppers, rainbow baby carrots, or seedless baby cucumbers are nutrient-packed options Livingston approves of.

Now, onto the goods.

The best healthy snack ideas for kids

We asked Livingston for some of the brands she recommends and added one of our favorite picks, too. Here’s what made the cut:

1. Love Grown Polar Puffs Cereal, $30 (six boxes), Amazon

Because they’re made with navy, lentil and garbanzo beans (yes, really), this puffs cereal contains three grams of protein and two grams of fiber per cup serving. The blueberry vanilla flavor is especially tasty.

2. Made in Nature Choco Crunch Organic Figgy Pops, $4, Thrive Market

These bite-sized energy balls are made from dates, pepitas, figs and tart cherries, plus a delicious mix of coconut, cocoa and cinnamon. Two offer three grams each of fiber and protein.

3. RXBAR Kids Berry Blast Protein Bars, $6, Target

This brand lists the ingredients right on the front: egg whites, almonds, cashews and dates. (While these do not contain peanuts, many schools have nut-free policies. Check to see where yours stands. They’re still worth picking up as an at-home snack.)

4. Bitsy’s Organic Smart Crackers, $25 (six boxes), Amazon

These crackers come shaped as parallelograms and rhombuses. Even better: The wheat crackers are fortified with vitamins and minerals. They supply one quarter of the vitamin D kids need per day, are a good source of iron and supply two grams of protein.

5. CHOMPS Free Range Turkey Jerky Snack Sticks, $24 (24 pack), Amazon

These sticks are made with free range turkey, and they’re a good way to sneak in five grams of protein. Livingston said that these make a good pairing to balance out dried fruit or fruit strips.

6. Veggie Go’s Organic Fruit & Veggie Strip, $21 (20 pack), Amazon

Made with apple, strawberry and sweet potato puree (with no added sugar), these offer one serving of fruits and veggies.

7. Boom Chickapop Sea Salt Popcorn, $13 (24 pack), Amazon

Did you know that popcorn is a whole grain? One bag even has two grams each of fiber and protein. This light, tasty popcorn is truly craveable.

8. MySuperSnacks Chocolate Chip Granola Bar, $40 (50 pack), Amazon

How else are you going to get kids to eat chia seeds? These bars with just six grams of sugar are packed with whole oats and sweetened with date. Ideal for the kid who loves a bar with a softer texture.

9. Enjoy Life Seed & Fruit Mix, $19 (24 pack), Amazon

Scrutinizing labels is tough if your kid has food allergies. Enjoy Life is one brand that steers clear of the major allergens. This mix contains sunflower kernels, pumpkin seeds, raisins, dried cranberries, apples and a few chocolate chips ... for fun.

10. MadeGood Vanilla Crispy Squares, $14 (6 boxes), Amazon

When kids need a treat but not too much of a treat (if you know what I mean), these crispy squares have seven grams of sugar but are also pumped up with veggie extracts, making them a good source of vitamins A, C, D and E. The brand is also school safe, being free of the eight major allergens.

11. Once Upon a Farm Dairy Free Super Smoothie, $69 (24 pack), Amazon

These are an obsession in my house. Obsession. Made with fruits, coconut milk, seeds (flax, chia, pumpkin), quinoa and sweet potato, they’re free of added sugar and offer two to three grams each of fiber and protein. The packs can hang out of the refrigerator for four hours, making them great for a mid-morning snack.

Need storage?

Stasher Reusable Silicone Snack Bag, $8, Amazon

If you're packing your own snacks like veggies or fruits, rather than going through a ton of single-use plastic baggies, pick up a few silicone food bags. They keep the contents better protected, compared to a typical baggie. Plus, you can pop them in the dishwasher to clean. Of course, you have to rely on your kid to bring them back, so you might want an extra — just in case. We use these in my house.

