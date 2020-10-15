Get ready to BOO-gie! Here's the best Halloween music for kids

The Williams family in Lincoln, Nebraska, doesn’t miss an opportunity to celebrate the spooky season. Costumes? Check. Pumpkin patch? Check. Halloween music? Triple check.

“Both of my kids are obsessed with Halloween,” Brinn Williams, a mom of two, told TODAY Parents. “We love listening to music that is Halloween-themed and have a playlist with favorites.”

Among the top choices for her kids, Dexter, 9, and Ruby, 3, are a mix of Halloween classics and new favorites. Their go-to songs?

Michael Jackson’s "Thriller"

"Ghostbusters" by Ray Parker Jr.

"This Is Halloween" off of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" soundtrack.

“Honorable mention to the ‘Spooky Scary Skeletons’ song by Andrew Gold,” Williams added. “The song itself is older, but it’s popular again.”

If “Monster Mash” is being played too many times on repeat in your home, here are 10 more family-appropriate songs to add to the Halloween playlist:

1. “Witch Doctor” by David Seville

This 1958 hit will be an instant favorite and listening to the kids trying to memorize the “Ooh Eeh Ooh Ah Aah” chorus might be worth the laugh.

2. The theme from “The Addams Family”

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky ...” Try not to go too kooky attempting to teach the kids to snap on the beat.

3. “Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley

Nothing sounds quite as frightening as a one-eyed, one-horned monster taking flight. Maybe skip going into logistics with the kids and just dance along to this 1958 classic.

4. “I Put a Spell on You” from “Hocus Pocus”

Bette Midler belts it out in this tune in the ballroom scene of "Hocus Pocus," the bewitching Salem-based film that kids and adults have loved since its debut in 1993.

5. “Time Warp” from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

It’s smart to wait a few years before introducing kids to the "Show," but the whole family can dance along to this cult classic.

6. The theme from “Harry Potter”

What's more magical than wizards? The instrumental theme from “Harry Potter” is instantly recognizable. Just add a Sorting Hat!

7. “Skeletone” by Caspar Babypants

Don’t miss this tune about a skeleton using his bones as an instrument with a familiar beat that’s catchy enough for everyone to enjoy.

8. “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

No bad luck here! Released in 1972, it’s easy to see why this groovy hit has been a favorite for decades.

9. The original song from “Halloween”

Parents will recognize this theme song as Michael Myers’ music, but kids can enjoy it without watching the movies. Nightmares not included.

10. “Who Took the Candy?” from Super Simple Songs

A play on “Who Took the Cookie?” with a seasonal twist, kids will find out who stole the candy from the trick-or-treat bag. For once, it’s not parents sneaking their favorites after bedtime.

