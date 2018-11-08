Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Carey Reilly

They still love opening up gifts during the holidays, but don't want the old toys they enjoyed when they were younger. Eleven is a tough age to shop for!

To simplify the struggle that is shopping for tweens, we've rounded up a list with everything you need to make an 11-year-old smile. From a wooden shuffle board to a game about physics, and a cool drone, these picks won't disappoint!

When we release our 2018 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (yay, deals!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Best gifts for 11-year-olds

1. Front Porch Classics Table Top Shuffleboard, $86, Amazon

Make your house the place where all of your child's friends want to play and hang out. This classic shuffleboard game is wooden, 5 feet long and fits on most tabletops.

2. University Games Rubik’s Race Game $13, Amazon

Your little one will want to compete with their friends in the ultimate race to see who has the greatest Rubik's skills. Just shake the cube, slide the tiles and try to solve the puzzle the fastest!

3. AirHogs SuperNova, $30, Walmart

Harness their superpowers and let their hands do the flying with this new anti gravity copter. Tiny infrared sensors allow them to command the supernova while it floats around the room. Try to master over 30 moves and 9 super tricks.

4. Educational Insights SculptaPalooza Game, $17, Amazon

This squishy sculpting game is great for four or more players. Take the funny challenges and try to sculpt different objects as your teammates try to guess what it is.

5. GeoSafari Jr. Talking Globe Learning Toy, $108 Amazon

Help your child learn about faraway places and even simpler lessons like state capitals with this talking globe featuring the voice of wildlife warrior Bindi Irwin. The globe has over 10 hours of interactive audio.

6. NFL Electric Football Game, $47 Amazon

Your kids will love coaching their own football players with the new and improved NFL Electric Football Game. New technology lets you send players exactly where you want them down the vibrating gridiron.

7. Kryptonics Torpedo Skateboard, $25, Walmart

This mini-skateboard is only a little over two feet long, which means it's great for any 11-year-old. It might come with a couple scrapes and bruises, but your tween will love the thrill of riding one of these colorful torpedo boards!

8. Little Snowie Snow Cone Machine, $219, Amazon

This might be a big ticket gift, but it's worth it for the hundreds and hundreds of snow cones they'll inevitably make with it. They'll want to have all their friends over for a snow cone party come summer!

9. SNURK Equestrian Duvet and Pillow Set, $119, Amazon

Let your little one snuggle up and dream of their favorite hobby in this cool duvet cover. Any equestrian will enjoy having a horse nearby, but there are other prints to choose from too, including an astronaut, princess or soccer player!

10. Basic Fun Ms. Pac-Man Mini Retro Arcade Game, $20, Amazon

Anything retro is back and cooler than ever. Share this classic arcade game with your kids in this miniature replica of Ms. Pacman — one of the most popular arcade games of all time. They will love the joy stick and classic sounds.

11. Pimple Pete Game, $17, Target

The latest in gross out games is Pimple Pete. Pop the zits on Pete's face without getting squirted by the mega zit! It might seem gross, but kids love it!

12. Chroma Blends Watercolor Brush Markers, $20, Amazon

Let your artist create beautiful pieces with these watercolor markers. The 18-piece set features cool brush tips for the perfect stroke.

13. Kidzlane Arcade-Style Light-Up Dance Mat, $60 Amazon

Learn some new dance moves by following along with this light-up mat. Dance along to the beats of the built-in music or connect via Bluetooth to rock out to your own playlist.

14. Thames & Kosmos Sensors Alive Science Experiment Kit, $130, Amazon

Kids will use the principles of physics in this app-based video game where they can create a digital world and fill it with creatures. This game is a Parents' Choice Gold Award Winner.

