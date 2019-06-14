At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

In need of a last minute gift for Father's Day? At this point, you're a little short on time, so you might not be able to order that pair of shoes that dad has been asking for.

Unique gifts are often the way to go, but getting creative is not always easy. Men's Journal contributing editor Clint Carter stopped by TODAY to share a few thoughtful gifts and gift ideas that the dad in your life is sure to love!

This Father's Day, give dad the gift of memories that will last a lifetime with these experiences below.

For the aspiring barista

Whether they have a true passion for coffee or simply love to make a hot cup of joe every morning, coffee is a go-to gift for dads each year. Don't just buy him a gift card, though! Carter recommended taking it to the next level by bringing the coffee experience from the "grounds" up directly to him.

Coffee of the Month, $55+, Atlas Coffee Club

Atlas Coffee Club will deliver fresh beans or grounds from a new country to dad's door on a monthly basis. These single-sourced coffees come with tasting notes and brewing tips for your coffee connoisseur. They are currently running a special deal for Father's Day, offering up to $50 off of coffee gifts.

Bodum Chambord French Press, $37+,Sur La Table

Pair it with this French press from Sur La Table to give dad the full-flavor brewing experience at home.

Hydro Flask Coffee Mug, $30, Amazon

For the dad who might want to take his coffee on the go, this HydroFlask coffee mug will keep fresh, hot coffee just as hot for up to six hours.

For the nostalgist

Running out of fingers to count the times that dad has told you the same story? They say pictures are worth a thousand words, so let this customized gift do the talking.

Photo Book, $8+, CVS Photo

Carter suggested giving dad a trip down memory lane this Father's Day. Create a personalized photo book for dad's favorite vacations, sporting events or family gatherings at CVS for a thoughtful, last-minute gift he's bound to love. CVS is offering a 50% discount on all photo book sizes until June 15.

For the film fanatic

Gather some of the movies he's always raved about and a bag of popcorn to give dad a movie night he'll remember. For a concrete memory of the day, Carter suggested framing a poster of his favorite flick that he can keep for long after the film stops rolling.

Field of Dreams DVD, $11, Amazon

Anniversary editions of films like this classic are available on DVD and all formats on Amazon. Purchase the physical copy so dad can watch and keep as a keepsake for years to come.

Jiffy Pop Stovetop Popcorn, $2, Walmart

Take a different approach to popcorn making and add to the movie night experience by making stovetop popcorn this Father's Day!

Popcorn Bucket, $4, Target

Bring the feel of the movie theater to dad's favorite spot on the couch with this popcorn bucket! It holds up to three quarts of popcorn so you can snack throughout the entire film.

For the inquisitive soul

Dads know a lot, but contrary to popular belief, they might not know everything. Help the dad in your life find a new hobby or tap deeper into his own level of curiosity by learning with MasterClass.

MasterClass, $15/Mo, MasterClass

MasterClass offers more than 60 courses that are each divided into about two dozen 10-minute sessions, so dad can pursue a new hobby at his own pace. Carter noted that dad can learn independent filmmaking from Spike Lee, how to play the guitar from Carlos Santana and can hopefully make better dad jokes by learning comedy from Steve Martin, to name a few.

Moonster Leather Journal, $29, Amazon

This handcrafted leather journal is perfect for recording all of the notes from MasterClass at home or on the go. The case is refillable so that the extensive notetaker will never run out of pages.

For the car enthusiast

Carter said his dad has always dreamed of driving a Corvette. Maybe the dad in your life has always wanted to own a Ferrari or a Lamborghini. If an exotic car isn't within your budget, this Father's Day you can come close to helping him get there.

Xtreme Xperience, $50+, Xtreme Xperience

With Xtreme Xperience, you can finally give dad a ride in his dream car! Drivers and riders get a ticket to a vehicle of their choice from the available selection, a 25 minute safety training course, 3 laps on a world-class racetrack and more! With locations all across the country, this is bound to be an experience that he will never forget. Xtreme Xperience offers packages starting from $50 to give dad his dream experience, although to actually put dad in the driver's seat, packages are usually priced starting at $400.

Leather Driving Gloves, $17, Amazon

These leather driving gloves are the perfect addition to the driving experience! This pair features knuckle holes for ventilation and comfort.

Hot Wheels Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, $17, Amazon

Deliver the experience with a small trinket that he'll be able to keep long after the thrill's worn off. Hot Wheels has an assortment of exotic and classic cars that are essential for any car buff's collection.

