Plenty of celebrities gave birth in 2020 and their baby joy was a bright spot in a gloomy year. Social distancing even gave some celebs the golden opportunity to give birth without the public ever knowing they were expecting...here’s to you Mindy Kaling and Jessica Biel!

Celebrity baby names have been known to inspire popular baby boy and baby girl name trends. As we look toward 2021, here’s a list of some of the top celebrity baby names for 2020:

Oliver George

TODAY co-host Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera started 2020 in the sweetest way — welcoming son, Oliver, on Jan. 2. Fichera shared the news with a photo of Dreyer and baby Oliver. Dreyer and Fichera are also parents to Calvin Bradley, 4.

Powerful Queen

2020 ended on a high note for Nick Cannon, who welcomed his second child with partner Brittany Bell.

Bell revealed on Instagram that their newest addition, a little girl named Powerful Queen Cannon, arrived just in time for Christmas. The former Miss Arizona U.S.A also shares 3-year-old son Golden with Cannon.

Isaac Menelik Giovanni

"At 6:00PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world," Ashley Graham captioned a set of black and white Instagram photos. She later revealed the name she and husband Justin Ervin gave their son on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, where she revealed she had an unmedicated home birth.

Callum Michael Rebel

Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed their son on March 6, sharing photos of the baby boy. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Dewan wrote. Callum is a first for the couple, who got engaged in February; Dewan shares a daughter, Everly, 7, with ex Channing Tatum.

Keats

Chris Noth and Tara Wilson welcomed baby Keats in February, debuting their bundle of joy on Instagram. “A thing of beauty is a joy forever,” the former Mr. Big captioned the photo. Keats was also welcomed by big brother Orion, 12.

Chapel Grace

Actor Josh Brolin and his wife, Kathryn, got the best possible present for Christmas. Brolin explained the name, saying they aren't "particularly religious," but that their lives have a "God feeling" and "chapels have always been the sanctuaries where we felt most connectedly free to give thanks."

Lennon Love

Country star Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins welcomed their third child on February 10. Rhett announced Lennon with a sweet nod to his older daughters: “Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet.”

Mary

Tennis star Anna Kournikova and singer Enrique Iglesias welcomed their newest addition in late January. She joins twins, Lucy and Nicholas, who just turned 3.

Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna

Score! Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo and husband Jerramy Stevens welcomed boy-girl twins March 4. In late April they shared a sweet side-by-side snap of each baby blissfully snoozing. The twins are the first children for the two-time Olympic gold medalist and former NFL tight end.

Goldie Patricia

TODAY co-host Carson Daly and his wife, TODAY contributor Siri, welcomed Goldie Patricia on March 26. The Dalys, shown masked and cradling their fourth baby, were sure to thank healthcare workers and medical staff.

Wyatt Morgan

Anderson Cooper announced the joyous arrival of Wyatt on April 30. The CNN journalist shared, “He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me.” Cooper will co-parent Wyatt with ex Benjamin Maisani.

X Æ A-Xii

Elon Musk and musician Grimes welcomed their first child, X Æ A-Xii, pronounced "X Ash A Twelve" in May. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted a photo of their baby boy, whose original name X Æ A-12, needed to be tweaked to comply with California state laws.

Lucia Marisol

Ryan Piers Williams and “Superstore” actor America Ferrera welcomed their second child in May. Williams posted an image of the baby's hand holding his, writing, "The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020." The couple also has Sebastian, 2.

Beckett Mercer

“Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita welcomed Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7. One month after the baby arrived, Mikita posted a sweet photo of the proud papas and their new child, the first for the couple, on Instagram.

Win Harrison

Win Harrison Wilson made his debut to proud parents Ciara and Russell Wilson on July 23. In mid-September the musician shared a behind-the-scenes video of a photo session as a family of five. Ciara and quarterback Wilson are also parents to Sienna, 3; Ciara's son Future, 7, is from a previous relationship.

Lyla Marie

Actor Chris Pratt and wife Katherina Schwarzenegger announced their first child together on Aug. 10 on Instagram with a photo of baby Lyla Maria's hands enfolded in her parents'. "We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed," Pratt wrote. He also has a son, Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Lyra Antarctica Seaborn

Singer Ed Sheeran and wife, Cherry, welcomed their first child in late August and made the sweet announcement of Lyra’s arrival on Instagram alongside a pair of navy blue baby socks. “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” Sheeran wrote.

Eduardo Pau Lucas

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fifth child together, a boy, on Sept. 8. Eduardo joins siblings Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 4; and Romeo, 2. Alec has a daughter, Ireland, 25, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Ziggy Blu

Singer Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan welcomed her third child, Ziggy Blu Ross, on Oct. 29. "Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed!" she wrote. Simpson Ross has one other child with Evan, Jagger Snow, 5, and son, Bronx, 11, from her previous marriage to musician Pete Wentz.