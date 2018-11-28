Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Laura T. Coffey

For the last few years, Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer have been sharing their hilarious “Mom Truths” videos on the TODAY Parenting Team — and making mothers everywhere snort coffee out of their noses.

The Canadian comedy duo, known to their fans as Cat & Nat, typically make their short #MomTruth Friday videos in the front seat of a car, a haven where they can vent, laugh and talk honestly about what motherhood is really like. In 2017, they made the leap from their quiet car to TODAY, where they appeared in a segment with Jenna Bush Hager.

When Jenna traveled to Toronto to tape the segment with Cat and Nat, the duo wasted no time serving the TODAY correspondent a Canadian version of a Bloody Mary made with vodka and Clamato juice. In a wide-ranging Facebook Live chat, the three moms talked about everything from baby names to parenting hacks to toddler tantrums.

Now, the pair is kicking off their first live North American tour, appearing on TODAY to talk about the tour, appropriately named "The Fun Show."

A big part of Cat and Nat’s appeal is their authenticity. They are best friends in real life and, because they have seven kids between the two of them, they have street cred when they dish on topics that are universally relatable — and universally hysterical. Here’s a compilation of some of their greatest hits on the TODAY Parenting Team:

Editor's note: This story was originally published on August 17, 2017.