May 20, 2019, 12:35 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Summer is finally approaching, and with it come beach vacations, long days by the pool, and a ton of time spent outdoors!

Try upgrading an already great season with these beach essentials, picked by Lori Bergamotto from Good Housekeeping!

Beach Chairs and Accessories

Mockins Pink Inflatable Lounger Hangout Sofa Bed, $23, Amazon

Forget uncomfortable chairs that always seem to be facing into the sun — this easy to inflate recliner is spacious and convenient, and has three different pockets that can hold all your beach supplies. There's no need for a pump, or to blow it up by hand — just open it up against the wind and let it fill. When you're done for the day it folds down small, fitting into a color-coordinating pouch for easy transport!

Beach Lounger and Sun Shade Tent, $55+, PBTeen

Give yourself some on-demand shade with this stylish tent, available in four fun patterns. Perfect for sunbathing or relaxing by the water, this waterproof lounger set will make sure you don't get soaked by a stray splash, and the shade helps protect from the sun. With an easy carry case, you can move it from beach to backyard and back again, and the quick set-up means you won't be wasting precious vacation time with assembly.

Kids' Chair Ice Cream - Sun Squad, $15, Target

Get the whole family ready for summer fun with this collection from Target. These fun, kid-friendly camp chairs come in a few different designs, including a sweet ice cream cone, a shark, and a pineapple. To make it even better, they're lightweight and easy to carry.

E Lite Beach Blanket Pool, $30, Bed, Bath, and Beyond

Little ones might not be ready for the ocean's waves yet, but you can bring the sea to them with this beach blanket pool! Double-sided, it can be filled with water to make a personal pool, and when it's time to dry off, it can be turned over, revealing a beach blanket.

Outdoor Wine Table, $58, UncommonGoods

Shifting sand and delicate wine glasses aren't a great mix, but this easy-to-use table helps put everything right. Designed to hold two glasses, a wine bottle, and a plate of your favorite pairings, it's the perfect addition to your summer picnics!

WildHorn Outfitters Sand Escape Beach Blanket, $26, Amazon

This huge blanket ensures that nobody will be stuck sitting on the sand again! Measuring 63 square feet, it folds up to fit into a tiny collapsible pouch. With anchor pockets to keep it weighed down, and a zipped pocket for your valuables, it's a must-have for beach parties!

Cuisinart Drink Stakes Party Pack, $19, Walmart

These stakes are even less complicated than the picnic table above. Designed to hold everything from wine bottles to soda cans, they're perfect for keeping your drink safe.

BEACH GAMES AND TOYS

Kan Jam Ultimate Disc Game, $39, Amazon

Kan Jam is a great, classic beach game. With two portable goals and a custom-designed flying disc included, this box holds everything you need to play, and provides a convenient carrying option. With durable, weather-proof materials, it'll withstand the strong summer sun, and the easy-to-play game is sure to become a group favorite!

Jumbo Inflatable Ring Toss, $40, Target

This five-piece Vineyard Vines set can be used on land or in the water, making it perfect for any summer plan. The rings come marked with easy-to-read point values, and the fun patterns on each ring make it just as fun to look at as it is to play!

Sailing Ship Kite, $42+, Haptic Lab

These gorgeous kites are handmade, beautiful, and perfect for flying. Made in collaboration with Balinese artists exclusively for Haptic Lab, the unique ship shape can be flown or displayed. Available in multiple sizes and colors, you can easily find a favorite option.

Beach Style

Waist Tie Swimsuit, $59, & Other Stories

This cute one-piece includes an on-trend bow detail at the waist.

Resort Toille Pareo, $55, Echo

As versatile as they are stylish, pareos like this one can be worn as both a cover-up and and a scarf.

Robert Graham Color Changing Swim Trunks, $82 (originally $168), Neiman Marcus

If you're looking for a magic suit, this is it! It remains solid when dry and turns into a floral print when wet.

Reef Fanning Bottle Opener Sandals, $33+, Amazon

For the dude who likes to crack open a few brews on the beach, it doesn't get better than these bottle opener sandals.

Dr. Bowe x Cabana Life Santorini Tie-Waist Cover Up, $104, CabanaLife

This line was developed by a "dermatologist with an eye for design," according to Bergamotto. The fabric offers UPF 50+ to block 98% of UVA & UVB rays.

Dr. Bowe x Cabana Life Santorini Zipper Rashguard, $84, Cabana Life

Bergamotto liked this one because the fabric extends past the wrist to cover the top of your hands and protect from sun spots. "Hands sometimes give away your age moreso than your face," she said.

Dr. Bowe x Cabana Life White Side Tie Swim Skirt, $60, Cabana Life

According to Bergamotto, this skirt looks especially nice paired with a bikini top or rashguard.

Crewcuts Tie-front Rash Guard Set, $55, J.Crew

This two-piece set comes in four different patterns, so little ones will be sure to find one they love.

Reversible One-Piece Swimsuit, $23, Primary

"Founded by two moms, the brand offers a curated assortment of simple, classic designs in a rainbow of colors and patterns for babies and kids," Bergamotto said of the company behind this reversible swimsuit. We love that you're basically getting two bathing suits in one.

Boys Swim Trunks and Rash Guards, $21+, Janie and Jack

For the guys, Bergamotto recommended Janie and Jack's wide assortment of swim trunks and rash guards.

Hats and Sunglasses, $12+, Janie and Jack

She also suggested shades, like these teal ones, from the brand.

Kid Goggles, $23+, Rockets of Awesome

It doesn't get more fun than Rockets of Awesome's clever swim goggles. We love that this pair features an exaggerated eyebrow that will no doubt pair well with kiddos funny faces.

