Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden have not released much information about their baby daughter, Raddix, but have no illusion that Madden is one happy man.

The Good Charlotte rocker posted a sweet message on Instagram over the weekend about his family.

“My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude,” he wrote️. “Everyday, I feel so lucky Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes.” The image he posted features red roses against a black background while his text was interspersed with a series of heart emoji.

In early January, Diaz took to Instagram to post a shared statement from her and Madden announcing that they had welcomed a daughter.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the statement said in part. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :)"

The parents have not publicly revealed the birthday of Raddix, who's the first child for both.

Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, married in 2015 and have maintained a private relationship over the years. Diaz has also withdrawn from the public eye in recent years, even revealing in 2018 that she had retired from acting.