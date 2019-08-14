It was a “Boy Meets World” reunion featuring a newborn boy!

Danielle Fishel on Wednesday posted a photo on Instagram of her former “Boy Meets World” co-star Ben Savage meeting her son, Adler Lawrence Karp. Mr. Feeny would be so proud!

“The original Boy came to meet our boy,” the actress captioned the pic, which hides her baby’s face with a cleverly placed emoji to protect his privacy.

Fishel, 38, and husband Jensen Karp welcomed Adler a month early, on June 24. A week later, she revealed in an emotional Instagram post that Adler remained in the hospital due to fluid in his lungs.

"We still don't have Adler home with us because the deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out,” she wrote at the time.

On July 15, Fishel updated fans with the happy news that she’d brought Adler home.

“Adler is 3 weeks old today and officially a NICU graduate!” she wrote.

In the days since, Fishel has embraced life as a new mom — and the challenges that come with it.

“The house is a mess, I have a stye on my left eye, I haven't showered in two days, I can't remember when I did anything (when did we change his diaper last? What time did I pump?),” she commented in a July 19 post.

“@jensenkarp and I now take baby night shifts where we pass each other like zombies on a mission, and they are some of the best days of my life.”