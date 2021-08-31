Erin Napier turned 36 yesterday, so her husband and “Home Town” costar, Ben Napier, celebrated with a sweet tribute.

“Happy birthday to my dream girl,” he wrote on Instagram. “You say that I’m fun one, but you’re the one that we all want to snuggle with.”

“oh ben,” Erin replied in the comments.

That same day, Erin shared a photo of Ben, 37, and their daughter Helen, 3, making party decorations. For dinner, the couple who are also parents to 3-month-old Mae, feasted on homemade lasagna and garlic bread.

“I’m so lucky to have this family for my birthday,” Erin gushed. She then praised Ben, writing, “Thank you for making me feel so special every day of my life, @scotsman.co.”

In June, one month after Mae’s arrival, Erin described how Ben was supporting her.

“If he’s not scooping me up off the sofa as I’m recovering from surgery, he’s mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming,” she revealed on Instagram. “And I have kissed him every time he’s in arm’s reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are.”

The renovation experts, who will celebrate their 13-year wedding anniversary in November, met while attending Jones Junior College in Mississippi.

“He was like a celebrity crush to me,” Erin told People. “He was the president of every club and very popular but not exclusive. I would see someone eating alone in the cafeteria, and there was Ben, pulling up a chair beside them.”

As it turns out, Ben had been noticing Erin, too.

“I remember seeing Erin the first week of school,” he recalled. “She was walking across the student union, and she had a pixie haircut. I didn’t know what a pixie cut was at the time, but I knew I liked it.”

After admiring each other from afar, it was a yearbook photo shoot brought them together.

“Six days later we decided we would get married,” Erin said. “And that was that.”

