May 13, 2019, 3:15 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may no longer be married, but you’d better believe the actor still has a soft spot for her.

The Oscar winner honored his ex-wife — and one of the most beautiful people in the world — with a heartfelt Mother’s Day post on Instagram in which he also saluted his own mom.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love,” he began.

“Today I am making donations to two organizations in their honor: @cut50’s #DignityForIncarceratedWomen campaign, a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer, and @NationalBailout, an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother’s Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention.”

Affleck and Garner, who divorced last year after 13 years of marriage, have three children, including daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7.

Affleck may very well be paying Garner back after she showered him with praise last Father's Day in her own Instagram post.

"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck," Garner wrote.