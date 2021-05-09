Ben Affleck honors ex Jennifer Garner with sweet Mother's Day tribute

Ben Affleck has nothing but love for his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Affleck, 48, paid tribute to Garner, 49, on Mother's Day by sharing his gratitude for the "Yes Day" star and everything she does for their children.

"So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad," Affleck wrote on Instagram.

Along with the sweet note, Affleck shared a series of rare family photos from over the years. While Garner has talked about parenting, the co-parents are careful to respect the privacy of their children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

In some of the photos, the children's backs are to the camera, but in the photos where they're facing the camera, Affleck blurred their faces.

In one image, the family is dressed up as characters from "The Wizard of Oz," presumably for Halloween. Garner dressed as Glenda the Good Witch and Affleck posed as the Tin Man. Violet dressed in Dorothy's iconic blue dress, while Seraphina was the Scare Crow and little Samuel was the Cowardly Lion.

Fans commented on the sweet post wishing Garner a happy Mother's Day, while also remarking on how nice it was to see Affleck show appreciation for the mother of his children.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck chat outside on Feb. 27, 2020 in Los Angeles. BG004/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

"This is really sweet and a great example of coparenting. Good for you both!" one person wrote.

"Classy, classy man," another added.

Garner opened up last year to TODAY about what it has been like to slow down and spend more time at home during the pandemic.

“It’s OK to just be home, and I’m grateful that we’re finding ways to connect remotely while we can still sleep in our own beds at night,” she said. “I think that there are a ton of really beautiful silver linings. And my kids were so busy as well, so it’s nice to just be home and all be together.”