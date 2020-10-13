Bekah Martinez won't stand for mom shaming.

The former "Bachelor" contestant responded to critics on Tuesday after she received rude comments for posting a photo of her 3-month-old son Franklin wearing a bow.

"Do I do things sometimes like this to rile people up? Sure,” Martinez said on her Instagram Story. “I love to see them mad. Don’t get it twisted. But with (my) leg hair, with putting Frank in a bow, with whatever the hell else I post, I also want to challenge people’s ideas of what’s right or wrong or what we should or shouldn’t do.”

The newborn looked adorable in the festive photo. Franklin was surrounded by pumpkins as he sat on a couch. His mom captioned the picture, "FALLing for you more each day."

"Hmmm I don’t know how happy he will be later in life that his momma put a bow on his head," one person wrote.

"Is Frank a boy or a girl? Did I miss something?" someone else added.

"Boy with a bow?" another person asked. "Imagine," Martinez replied.

While the cute photo also garnered plenty of supportive comments, Martinez said in her video response that people need to get used to it.

“I think in this particular instance, we should be able to normalize being able to put boys in bows and things that are girly," she said. "What the f–k is girly about a bow? It’s literally a piece of ribbon or fabric tied in a certain way. That’s dumb.”

It's not the first time Martinez has shut down mom shamers. In August, she shared a photo of her tandem nursing Franklin and her daughter Ruth, who turns 2 in February.

There is NOTHING psychologically damaging about nursing through and even past the toddler years,” Martinez told critics. “We’ve got it sooooo backwards now as a society.”