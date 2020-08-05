Sign up for our newsletter

Pediatricians recommend breastfeeding until a baby is at least a year old — but many moms, including “Bachelor” alum Bekah Martinez, keep going beyond that.

Last month, Martinez, 25, shared a photo of herself tandem nursing her 18-month-old daughter, Ruth, and son, Franklin, who was born on June 19.

“Just doin’ my mom thing,” Martinez captioned the Instagram photo.

The post received thousands of comments, with many thanking Martinez for normalizing breastfeeding. But Martinez, who shares her kids with boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, also drew criticism for her parenting choice.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Isn't she a little too big for you to be breastfeeding her..." one person asked, to which Martinez replied, "She's not too big for breastfeeding, but thanks for your concern!"

Added another commenter, “She’s too old and is going to have psychological issues when she’s older."

Later that day, Martinez set the record straight in her Instagram Stories.

“There is NOTHING psychologically damaging about nursing through and even past the toddler years,” she wrote. “We’ve got it sooooo backwards now as a society.”

Martinez is right, according to to Dr. Joan Meek, a clinical professor at the Florida State University College of Medicine.

“Studies actually show that breastfeeding in general is associated with greater independence and psychological adjustment in children,” Meek previously told TODAY.

Research shows children who breastfeed past 2 have fewer illnesses. Some studies show the antibodies in a mother’s milk increase in concentration in the second year.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that mothers breastfeed for the first 12 months and “thereafter for as long as mother and baby desire.” The World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding up to age 2 “or beyond.”

“No one has established the upper limits at which point the benefits go away,” Meek explained.