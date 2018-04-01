Behati Prinsloo shares rare pic of her and Adam Levine's 2 daughters

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Behati Prinsloo and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine rarely share photos of their two daughters. But on Tuesday, the Victoria's Secret model surprised fans with a sweet pic of the couple's girls, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

In the pic, little Gio Grace, 6 months, wears an adorable Beastie Boys T-shirt and just the hint of a smile. Big sister Dusty Rose, who turns 2 later this month, must have gotten right in front of the camera just before Mom snapped because she appears in a cute close-up in the photo's upper-left corner.

Prinsloo, 30, captioned the precious pic with two heart emojis.

Earlier this year, Dusty Rose and her mom made a cameo in Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" video. Prinsloo shows up holding Dusty near the end of the clip and Levine, 39, embraces the pair lovingly.

In June, the Namibian model celebrated Father's Day by sharing a tender photo of her hubby cradling tiny Gio Grace.

"My first baby holding OUR second baby," she captioned it.

Let's hope we see more cute pics of these little ones soon!