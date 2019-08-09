It may be a rarer sight than seeing Adam Levine wearing a shirt.

The Maroon 5 frontman’s wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, has posted a photo on Instagram featuring her and the couple’s two daughters, Dusty, 2, and Gio, 17 months, that any mom will understand.

“Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, i won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered,” she wrote.

While Prinsloo, 31, doesn't share a lot of pictures of their girls, she has done so before, including one of her and Dusty while Levine filmed the video for Maroon 5's song "Girls Like You," which featured his wife and eldest daughter.

While Levine performed with his band during the Super Bowl back in February, Prinsloo shared a photo of Dusty and Gio watching him do his thing on TV.

Prinsloo, who married Levine in 2014, has talked about the challenges of motherhood before.

"I think it's very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel overly emotional, you know," she wrote in an essay for TODAY in June.

"And I think that the message is just that it's never too little to ask for help," she continued. "So no matter how small your feelings and stress — or whatever it is about being a new mom — there's always help out there and support from family and friends. And I think nobody judges anyone."

Earlier this year, she also discussed how she had postpartum depression following the birth of Dusty and how she managed to get back on the catwalk less than nine months after giving birth to Gio.

"I felt so empowered. I was like, 'I can do this, I have two kids,'" she told Net-A-Porter. "It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work."