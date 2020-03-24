Behati Prinsloo says she and Adam Levine aren't expecting a baby after photo sparks rumors

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's oldest daughter, Dusty Rose, is quite the little rascal.

When a blurry black-and-white photo emerged on Prinsloo's Instagram Monday, fans immediately speculated that the model, 33, was subtly announcing that she and the Maroon 5 frontman, 41, had a baby on the way.

"Ultrasound pic?" wrote one fan.

"Are you pregnant?" commented another.

Turns out, it was all just a misunderstanding caused by Prinsloo's mischievous 3-year-old. Prinsloo later updated her caption to share just what happened.

"Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol," she wrote. "Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library i thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy.

"It’s a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!"

In her Instagram story, Prinsloo also remarked on how excitable her fans are.

"Wow this picture that was accidentally posted by my 3 year old today got a lot of attention haha," the post read.

In addition to Dusty Rose, Prinsloo and Levine are also parents to daughter Gio Grace, 2. The couple typically keep their family life private, rarely showing their children's faces on social media.

Prinsloo did share a brief glimpse of her little ones in an Instagram post from August 2019.

The picture perfectly captures the hectic mom life. Prinsloo is seen wearing sandals with socks and a bucket hat while holding Gio in a baby carrier as Dusty grabs her mom's hip.

“Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, i won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered,” she wrote in the caption.

The Victoria's Secret Angel also got real about motherhood in an essay she wrote for TODAY in June 2019.

"I think it's very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel overly emotional," she recalled. "I think that the message is just that it's never too little to ask for help. So no matter how small your feelings and stress — or whatever it is about being a new mom — there's always help out there and support from family and friends. And I think nobody judges anyone."