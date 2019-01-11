Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Behati Prinsloo's life is pretty great these days. She's one of the world's most recognizable models and she shares two sweet daughters with her hubby, Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine.

But, like many moms, the Victoria's Secret model struggled with postpartum depression after giving birth to the couple's oldest daughter, Dusty Rose, in September 2016.

Behati Prinsloo with husband Adam Levine in October 2018. The couple wed in 2014. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

"After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life," Prinsloo, 30, revealed during an interview with NET-A-PORTER. "But after the second one (daughter Gio Grace, now almost 11 months) everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to work out, breastfeeding was easier."

The Namibian-born beauty, who's been modeling since she was 15, got pregnant with Gio just seven months after Dusty was born. With so much downtime from the catwalk, Prinsloo was "literally living in yoga pants."

But last November, less than nine months after Gio was born, Prinsloo stunned onlookers when she showed off her post-baby body at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York.

"I felt so empowered. I was like, 'I can do this, I have two kids,'" she recalled. "It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work."

During the interview, Prinsloo also opened up about the early days of her romance with Levine, whom she met through a mutual friend.

"Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, 'You should meet Behati because she's a total tomboy and down for anything,'" she shared. "So he emailed me asking if I could do it. I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other.

"It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email," she added.

A month later, she traveled to Los Angeles and finally met the musician in person.

Things between them were "awkward" at first, Prinsloo noted. "Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy.

"We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married," she added. "It was a wild ride!"