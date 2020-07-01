BBC News expert's daughter hilariously crashes her interview

One of the good things to come out of the coronavirus pandemic is children crashing the interviews of their parents when they are on work video calls. It just never gets old, right?

Here's another stellar interruption that made us smile and laugh.

“Mummy what's his name?”



Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children 😂https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020

Dr. Clare Wenham was appearing on the BBC News Channel discussing the issue of local lockdowns in England when her daughter, Scarlett, appeared on screen and started talking to her.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The viral clip, which now has amassed more than 2 million views, begins with Wenham putting Scarlett down. The assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics continued to discuss the issues at hand, all while little Scarlett began to redecorate the room behind her by moving a picture frame featuring a unicorn.

BBC anchor Christian Fraser tried to engage the little girl in conversation, asking her name and applauding her sense of interior design. “Scarlett, I think it looks best on the lower shelf, he said. "And it’s a lovely unicorn.”

However, she didn't seem to care much for Fraser's opinion. After asking for his name, she seems to suggest that the only opinion she cares about is her mum's.

Viewers loved the sweet moment.

"@BBCNews just had the best interview with Dr @clarewenham Good points well made, but her daughter asking who the News Guy was stole the show," wrote on person.

Another added, "This interview with @BBCNews and Dr @clarewenham is the most adorable thing. Her daughter interrupting the the interview in her unicorn dress was too much cute."

Wenham wasn't the only parent to be interrupted by her kids on live British television on Wednesday.

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON SKY NEWS pic.twitter.com/EkdJTinkTW — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

On Sky News, Deborah Haynes's son burst into her live interview demanding biscuits. After she responded to his request with "two," the anchor Haynes was talking to cut the interview short, as opposed to playing along with the cute parenting moment.

Haynes, the channel’s foreign affairs editor, responded on Twitter to the outpouring of love she received, writing, "Thank you for the lovely comments after my son’s impromptu appearance mid-live-broadcast. I can confirm that his high-stakes negotiating skills netted him two chocolate digestives."