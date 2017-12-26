Remember 'BBC Dad'? In a cute photo, family wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

share tweet pin email

The irresistible video of a jaunty toddler and her little brother barging into their dad's live interview on the BBC was a highlight of 2017 that couldn't help but make people smile.

Professor Robert Kelly, better known as "BBC dad," spread some more joy with Christmas wishes from his adorable family, including his daughter Marion, 4, and 1-year-old James.

Merry Christmas. To all the people who follow me because of the video or my children, thank you. We are flattered by your kindness. pic.twitter.com/NmmqzozRWg — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) December 23, 2017

"To all the people who follow me because of the video or my children, thank you,'' Kelly wrote. "We are flattered by your kindness."

Marion, the star of the viral video, flashed a peace sign in her famous pink glasses.

Kelly, a political science professor at Pusan National University in South Korea, became an internet sensation in March when Marion burst into his office with her pink glasses and a "hippity-hoppity" strut, followed by baby brother James rolling in behind her during a webcam interview about the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

This guest managed to keep his composure when his children interrupted his live @BBCWorld TV interview pic.twitter.com/3x5tgsVR8R — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017

Kelly's wife, Kim Jung-A, came scrambling in to corral the two children and pull them out of the room as Kelly tried to keep a straight face and continue the interview.

Marion then stole the show again at a press conference about the hilarious moment with her signature glasses and stylish coat.

Citizens of Earth. Bow to your new overlord. pic.twitter.com/ZGHbO2znvA — Adam Johnson (@xtra_shiny) March 15, 2017

"We love our children very much, and we are happy that our family blooper, our family error there on television, brought so much laughter to so many people,'' Kelly said in the press conference.

Here's to hoping for more from his adorable family in 2018!

