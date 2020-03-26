'BBC Dad' is back on live TV with his adorably rambunctious children

For all the parents working from home and trying to deal with boisterous children during the coronavirus pandemic, "BBC Dad" has returned to let you know you're not alone.

Robert Kelly was back on the BBC on Wednesday, and this time his adorably hyper children were welcome guests.

omg our favourite family have returned to bbc world news pic.twitter.com/lP7vIqD37V — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 26, 2020

Kelly appeared with wife Kim Jung-A, daughter Marion, 7, and son James, 3, in a live segment that came three years after he became a viral star when his two children hilariously barged into a live interview he was giving.

Marion appears to still be a ball of fire after she also became a viral sensation in 2017 with her "hippity-hoppity" strut that became internet shorthand for entering a room with confidence.

Walking into work on a Friday like... pic.twitter.com/QPVKjiBT57 — Justin Abraham (@jjabraham) March 10, 2017

She repeatedly tried to give her father a big hug during the interview on Wednesday and then messed with his hair as he did his best to hold her at bay just like he did three years ago.

we needed this pic.twitter.com/4iovRudv6w — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 26, 2020

She eventually hopped into her mother's lap while a bored James wandered off into the background.

His wife also spoke about what it's been like trying to wrangle her children while being advised to stay inside during the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's very difficult to stay in the house for a long time so we go to a playground and try to be far away from the people,'' she said.

Kelly, who is an associate professor of political science at Pusan National University in South Korea, then tried to answer a serious question about South Korea's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

what I truly love about this clip is the segue into the part where the BBC dad genuinely wants to answer the interviewer's questions but is being hit in the face by his daughter pic.twitter.com/5QmUWs67Fo — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) March 26, 2020

That lasted about two seconds before Marion inadvertently smacked him in the head and then started to yell before her mom clapped a hand over her mouth.

Kelly then apologized for his children interrupting his answer.

"That's one thing you can never apologize for,'' the BBC host said. "It's part of the scene."