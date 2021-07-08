The news was grim this week, so we scoured the internet for reasons to smile. Here are some of the highlights.

There were joyful weddings to celebrate...

The photos from the "perfect" wedding of Katie Couric's daughter, Ellie Monahan, to Mark Dobrosky felt even more special and life-affirming after the family's heartache of losing their husband and father, Jay Monahan.

Ellie, 29, is the oldest child of Couric and Monahan, who died in 1998 of colon cancer at the age of 42. Couric, who also has daughter Caroline with Monahan, said he played a part in making it such a special day.

“It was perfect,” she wrote. “The weather was perfect. (Thank you Jay.❤️) Ellie was a breathtakingly beautiful bride. Mark was a dashing and beaming groom. Carrie was the maid of honor and sang 'Songbird' like a well, songbird."

Singers and "The Voice" judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton also tied the knot this week at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

Our favorite wedding detail: Stefani had designer Vera Wang embroider the names of her three sons she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, into the hem of her veil.

... and Fourth of July reunions that gave us warm fuzzies

It was fun to see "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" stars Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively together again to celebrate the holiday.

"Life is short. Celebrate with the ones you love who love you in return," Tamblyn wrote in her caption — a common feeling after the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fourth of July is made for celebrating with friends, after all, which made it very fitting for recently reunited "Friends" co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston to spend it together as well.

These moves will make you feel alive...

Adults sometimes dismiss social media app TikTok because they believe it's just for teenagers dancing to inappropriate songs. There is some of that, for sure, but then there are also gems like this, which actor Greg Grunberg shared on Twitter. We dare you not to tap your own feet!

The kids may be all right after all.

... and this new book will leave you feeling comforted

Author Matt Haig ("The Midnight Library") released a new book this week, "The Comfort Book," and his entire aim is to, well, make you feel better about yourself, your life, and the world. It's already working.

@matthaig1 this is literally getting me through each day! Thank you x pic.twitter.com/BV57FX0l0Q — luce-luce24 (@LLuce24) June 23, 2021

• Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

• Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

This 9-year-old's performance gave us chills (and made history)...

Victory Brinker, 9, became the first person to earn a Golden Buzzer from all four judges and host Terry Crews on "America's Got Talent" this week when she brought the house down with her performance of "Juliet's Waltz" from the opera "Roméo et Juliette."

Singing makes her "happy, happy and happy!" she said in her pre-interview.

Go, Victory! We hope all of your dreams come true.

... and this new big sister's reaction left us in tears

"My sweet girl wished for a baby brother for so long," wrote TikTok user Khrystal Leigh over a video of her giving birth. Births are always emotional, but it is the footage of her older daughter witnessing her little brother coming in to the world that really brings the waterworks.

Congratulations to the whole family, but especially to the new big sister! He is so lucky to have you.

This bartender went the extra (rainy) mile...

Social media influencer Rex Chapman posted a video on Twitter of Frankie, a bartender at The Pines Bar & Restaurant in Dublin, Ireland, and his act of kindness: When it started to rain, he carried a patio umbrella to walk a customer using an electric wheelchair home.

Dublin, Ireland:



The bartender of The Pines Cafe Bar - Frankie - removed a patio umbrella to escort a patron home in the pouring rain.



Be kind. Be a Frankie…pic.twitter.com/m4M56PFu97 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 7, 2021

"Be kind. Be a Frankie..." Chapman wrote.

... and this dog took us on a grand adventure

We miss travel. We bet you do, too. So watching Felix, a Bernese mountain dog, take his first vacation to the Austrian Alps made us smile.

Hang in there. We'll all go on our own adventures again soon.

Related: