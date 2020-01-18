Barron Trump appears to be taller than both his parents in new photos

Barron Trump joined his parents for a weekend in Florida and as he walked from the White House to the helicopter on the South Lawn Friday, it became apparent he’s now much taller than his father and mother.

The 13-year-old was wearing a green bomber jacket and dark pants as he was seen departing the White House with his parents.

Barron will turn 14 in March, so it makes sense he is hitting his growth spurt now.

The Trump family walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn on Jan. 17 ahead of a long weekend. Al Drago / POOL / EPA

President Donald Trump is 6’3” — according to the official White House physician’s report in 2019.

In this photo from March 2019, Barron seems to be about the same high as his father and taller than his mom in heels. The family was coming back from a weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Al Drago / Getty Images

The youngest Trump has definitely grown since his dad’s inauguration three years ago, when the public saw the newest first kid enter the spotlight.

First lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, President Trump and Vice President Pence watch the inaugural parade at Lafayette Square by The White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2017. The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Im

Barron is the first boy to live in the White House since 1963. Prior to Barron, John F. Kennedy Jr. lived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue until his father’s assassination.

Former first children have often talked about the impact growing up in the spotlight had on them, and some have even come to the defense of other first kids.

Chelsea Clinton previously defended Barron when he became the subject of memes and social media posts after the 2017 inauguration.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid,” the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, wrote in a tweet at the time.