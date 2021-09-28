Barbara Bush and husband Craig Coyne welcome 1st child

The Bush family just got a little bigger!

Barbara Bush, Jenna Bush Hager’s twin sister, and her husband, Craig Coyne, welcomed a baby girl named Cora Georgia on Sept. 27, 2021.

Craig Coyne and Barbara Bush TODAY Illustration / Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," former President George W. Bush said in a statement. "Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”

This is Barbara and Craig’s first child, coming nearly two years after they married in a private ceremony in Kennebunkport, Maine.

“It was a very secret wedding, a little bit like my elusive sister,” Jenna said at the time. “But also, just family in a place that means family love, and it was just beautiful.

The new parents met in early 2018 during Jenna and Barbara’s book tour for their book “Sisters First.” They met for drinks and Jenna invited Craig to their speaking engagement that night with author Emily Giffin.

“After the talk, Emily insisted we all take a photo together. ‘This way when you two get married, you can look at this picture and remember the night you first met!’” Jenna wrote her in book “Everything Beautiful in Its Time.” Then, just six months later, they did just that.”

The newest addition to the Bush family is the fourth grandchild to former President Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, joining Jenna’s children, Mila, Poppy and Henry. And if Aunt Jenna is any judge, this baby just got very, very lucky to have Barbara as a mother.

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush on Nov. 12, 2019. Nathan Congleton / NBC

“I don’t know life without this beautiful, giving, gorgeous soul — and I wouldn’t want to,” Jenna wrote in an Instagram post about her sister on their birthday in 2020. “I’m the luckiest to be born walking through life side-by-side with the small girl with the largest heart.”