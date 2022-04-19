Barbara Bush’s baby daughter is so adorable in never-before-seen family photos

Seven months after giving birth to a daughter, Barbara Bush is giving a rare look into her new life as a mom.

The former first daughter and twin sister of our own Jenna Bush Hager offered a closer look into life with baby Cora Georgia in a series of photos shared during her visit to TODAY Tuesday to discuss a new children’s book, “The Superpower Sisterhood,” that she and Jenna co-wrote.

In one of the images, Cora Georgia is cuddled by her proud parents while standing on a beach.

The Coyne family loves the beach! Courtesy of Barbara Bush

In another image shared with TODAY, Bush cradles her daughter while her sweet cat nestles herself nearby.

A precious moment between Barbara and baby Cora Georgia. Courtesy of Barbara Bush

Barbara became a first-time mom back in September after she and her husband Craig Coyne welcomed Cora Georgia. At the time, Bush’s twin sister, our own Jenna Bush Hager, described what it was like to meet her niece, who was born six weeks earlier than expected.

“Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!),” she wrote in a post on her Instagram. “I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j.”

Jenna posted the caption with a carousel of pictures that showed the newborn in the hospital alongside her new parents.

Among other photos Barbara brought with her to TODAY were a pair of extra sweet snaps with Cora Georgia's grandparents, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

In one, Cora Georgia is serenely napping on her grandmother's chest.

Cora Georgia is getting her zzz's in! Courtesy of Barbara Bush

In another, Cora Georgia is cradled by her grinning grandfather, who’s also her namesake.

Cheese! Courtesy Barbara Bush

Speaking to Jenna on TODAY in the fall, Laura Bush shared that she couldn’t keep herself from visiting her granddaughter in neonatal intensive care unit (which also happened to be at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Maine). Cora remained there for nearly four weeks after being born prematurely.

“I went every day to hold the baby in the hospital,” Laura Bush said. “We’re looking forward to the baby being able to get out of the intensive care nursery pretty soon, I hope, and get to come home with her mother.”

As for Jenna, she can hardly get enough of the little one either.

Auntie Jenna spends some time with her baby niece. Barbara Bush

Aw! Barbara Bush

Barbara's new photos also capture her twin sister sharing precious moments with her niece, including one with Jenna and Barbara posing with Cora Georgia and Jenna's oldest daughter, Mila.