Barack Obama reveals Malia's boyfriend was 'stuck' in quarantine with them

Former President Barack Obama opened up about his time in quarantine during an interview this week, revealing he had an extra addition to his nest during this trying time: his daughter Malia Obama's boyfriend.

When asked about being with his daughters in quarantine on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Obama answered, "It's a blessing because all the teenage stuff is kinda gone now and they're just back and they love you again and they want to spend time with you and they're funny."

Barack Obama and his daughter, Malia Obama, are pictured together on April 7, 2016. Kevin Lamarque / REUTERS

Obama, 59, continued his answer, revealing the activities that occupied their time, and the additional guest they had at their home.

“I think, (like) a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly they started to get a little bored with us,” Obama explained. "Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha and Malia's boyfriend who was with us for a while, spades, and then having some spades games. And teaching them how to properly trash talk and slap the cards down..."

After podcast host Simmons and guest Bakari Sellers expressed their excitement about his admission, Obama revealed more details about Malia's boyfriend, without saying his name. Malia, who is 22 years old and in her senior year at Harvard University, seems to prefer to keep her private life private. But dad did spill some tea.

"He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up,” Obama said of his daughter's beau. “So we took him in and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid."

Obama shared an observation that is relatable to many parents out there. "The only thing you discover — this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat," he said. "It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30%.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related video: