Congratulations are in order for Emily Maynard and Tyler Johnson — again!

The former "Bachelorette" and her hubby welcomed another son over the weekend, and this latest bundle of joy comes just 14 months after the couple's last little boy, Gibson, arrived.

Johnson took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the news with a slideshow of joyful pics and videos taken at the hospital.

"#4 is here!" he captioned a video of Emily, 31, cradling her newborn son as she's wheeled in her hospital bed.

In other pics, the adorable little boy meets his older siblings — big brothers Jennings, 2, and Gibson, 1, and big sister, Ricki, 12, Maynard's daughter from her relationship with late NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick.

mtylerjohnson/Instagram Emily Maynard and her husband Tyler Johnson pose with their new little boy.

The proud papa poured his heart out in his post, trying to organize his ecstatic jumble of thoughts.

"So many emotions. 1) this woman is my everything. She is so extraordinary. I’m so blessed God gave her to me. 2) Ricki is still the queen. I️ love you my sweet angel. 3) Johnson boys — LETS GO!! 4) I️ feel very overwhelmed at God’s blessings."

...God is so good... my cup runneth over... {welcome New Baby Johnson to the world. If anyone has any good boy names send them my way! We need help!} A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard) on Nov 13, 2017 at 7:55am PST

Soon after, Maynard shared her own collection of photos and invited fans to share their baby name ideas in the comments.

"God is so good... my cup runneth over... {welcome New Baby Johnson to the world. If anyone has any good boy names send them my way! We need help!}" she wrote.

The couple revealed they were expecting again in August when Johnson shared a video of his wife and her growing baby bump.

"Way too many tacos at lunch," Maynard quipped when she reposted the clip. "Seriously though, as scared as I am to have 3 under 3, I'm so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can't wait for number 4 to get here!"

Congratulations to the whole family!