'Bachelorette' Emily Maynard expecting 4th child: 'I'm so grateful God picked me'

Former "Bachelorette" Emily Maynard and husband Tyler Johnson have some happy news to share — again!
Less than a year after welcoming son Gibson to the world, they're getting ready for the arrival of another bundle of joy.
Johnson was the first to announce the news via a video on Instagram, but he didn't add any caption to it. Instead, he let his wife's baby bump do the talking.
"Way too many tacos at lunch," Maynard later joked when she reposted the clip. "Seriously though, as scared as I am to have 3 under 3, I'm so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can't wait for number 4 to get here!"
That's right — No. 4!
In addition to Gibson, the baby-to-be will have another big brother and a big sister, too. In 2015, the couple had their first child together, 2-year-old Jennings. Maynard also has an 12-year-old daughter, Ricki, from her relationship with late NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick.
While the last few months have seen surprises for the family — including a mid-pregnancy medical emergency — they're looking forward to one more surprise.
"This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at 6 months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn't change it for the world," the 31-year-old mom wrote. "My little tribe can't wait to meet their new brother or sister (it's a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!"
The baby news is just the latest in a whirlwind of landmark life events for Maynard.
In 2011, she received the final rose from Brad Womack on Season 15 of "The Bachelor." After their split, she looked for love again on "The Bachelorette" in 2012. Though she ended that season with another engagement, it didn't work out.
But in 2013, she met Johnson, and they were wed just one year later.
They've been busy with their happily-ever-after since.