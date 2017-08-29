'Bachelorette' Emily Maynard expecting 4th child: 'I'm so grateful God picked me'

share tweet pin email

Former "Bachelorette" Emily Maynard and husband Tyler Johnson have some happy news to share — again!

Less than a year after welcoming son Gibson to the world, they're getting ready for the arrival of another bundle of joy.

@emilygmaynard A post shared by Tyler (@mtylerjohnson) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Johnson was the first to announce the news via a video on Instagram, but he didn't add any caption to it. Instead, he let his wife's baby bump do the talking.

"Way too many tacos at lunch," Maynard later joked when she reposted the clip. "Seriously though, as scared as I am to have 3 under 3, I'm so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can't wait for number 4 to get here!"

That's right — No. 4!

When lunch is so good at you have to go buy new shirts after {thanks @kylejohnson_7 for the @nectar sunglasses!} stroller: city select by @babyjogger double stroller A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

In addition to Gibson, the baby-to-be will have another big brother and a big sister, too. In 2015, the couple had their first child together, 2-year-old Jennings. Maynard also has an 12-year-old daughter, Ricki, from her relationship with late NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick.

After Ricki killed my dreams of the whole family walking her into her classroom this morning and getting the obligatory "first day of school picture" I have to use this one from our girls day yesterday. Little does she know we'll all be waiting out front after school today. Sorry girl, your mommy is crazy. I love her more than I ever thought imaginable and I know she's going to crush middle school! A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

While the last few months have seen surprises for the family — including a mid-pregnancy medical emergency — they're looking forward to one more surprise.

"This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at 6 months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn't change it for the world," the 31-year-old mom wrote. "My little tribe can't wait to meet their new brother or sister (it's a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!"

The baby news is just the latest in a whirlwind of landmark life events for Maynard.

In 2011, she received the final rose from Brad Womack on Season 15 of "The Bachelor." After their split, she looked for love again on "The Bachelorette" in 2012. Though she ended that season with another engagement, it didn't work out.

But in 2013, she met Johnson, and they were wed just one year later.

...oh heavenly day... God is good! {Ricki and I are officially outnumbered!} A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard) on Sep 17, 2016 at 10:15am PDT

They've been busy with their happily-ever-after since.